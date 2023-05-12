Is New Zealand Dollar Turning Corners? Price Setup in NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/NZD

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bashed by Risk Aversion, S&P 500 Fumbles but Google Cushions Weakness
2023-05-11 16:25:00
ECB Speakers Fail to Boost EUR as US Debt Ceiling Concerns Grow
2023-05-11 07:49:51
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-12 01:00:00
Oil Technical Update: WTI and Brent Crude Recovery on Hold after US CPI
2023-05-10 14:47:10
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Face a Tough Task as Ongoing Uncertainty Keeps Gold Supported
2023-05-11 09:58:41
Gold Prices Tepid Despite Lower Yields Post-CPI. Is the Bullish Case Over?
2023-05-10 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Apr 25, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2023-05-11 17:23:27
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points to 4.5%, Sterling Nudges Higher
2023-05-11 11:24:51
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-05-11 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains, USD/JPY Falls After US CPI. Focus Shifts to BoE Next
2023-05-10 23:00:00
More View More
Is New Zealand Dollar Turning Corners? Price Setup in NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/NZD

Is New Zealand Dollar Turning Corners? Price Setup in NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/NZD

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/NZD - Outlook:

  • NZD has rebounded sharply in recent weeks.
  • Growing expectations of a rate hike by RNBZ at its May 24 meeting.
  • Which way are NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, and GBP/NZD headed?
  • What are the potential risks for NZD?
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

The New Zealand dollar has rebounded sharply in recent weeks against its peers in the G10 space. Against the US dollar, the New Zealand currency needs to clear a final barrier for the outlook to improve materially.

NZD has gained sharply since late April – a possibility highlighted in the previous update “How Much More Downside in New Zealand Dollar: Price Setups in NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD”, published April 20.

NZD has been boosted by growing expectations of another rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand at its May 24 meeting following a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points increase in April. New Zealand inflation is at 6.7% on-year, not too far from the three-decade highs of 7.3% hit in Q2-2022, NZ jobs market, including wage growth, is still strong. Unless there are material signs of moderation in inflation and the labour market, RBNZ rate cuts are distant.Key focus will be on the forward guidance of RBNZ – any indication of a pause could take the sting out of NZD’s rally.

In contrast, the US Federal Reserve has indicated a pause in its rate hiking campaign, and US CPI data earlier this week supports the case for a Fed pause. Money markets are pricing 75 basis points of Fed rate cuts by the year-end. The relative monetary outlook appears to be in favour of NZD for now. The risk, of course, is risk sentiment takes a back seat on lingering banking sector concerns and uncertainty related to the US debt ceiling, weighing on NZD.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

NZD/USD: Rebounds from a strong cushion at the March low

NZD/USD rebounded at the end of last month from a strong cushion to the March low of 0.6085 (the previous updatehighlighted the case for a rebound from the March low). It is now testingcrucial resistance on the upper edge of the Ichimoku cloud cover on the daily and weekly charts, coinciding with the early-April high of 0.6375.

Any break above would trigger a double bottom pattern (the March and April lows), pointing to a potential rise toward 0.6650. Importantly, such a break would reinstate the higher-top-higher-bottom sequence. Interim resistance is at the February high of 0.6540 and the 200-week moving average at 0.6585. For the downward pressure to resume, NZD/USD would need to fall below 0.6085. Until then, the path of least resistance is sideways to up.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

AUD/NZD: Turns lower from a key barrier

AUD/NZD’s retreat from the upper edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts and the 200-day moving average, slightly below the February high of 1.1085 confirms that the path of least resistance remains sideways down. Any break below immediate support at the early-April low of 1.0585 could open the door initially toward the end-2022 low of 1.0470. Subsequent support is at the 2021 low of 1.0275.

GBP/NZD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

GBP/NZD: Mean reverting?

The sharp retreat from a tough hurdle at the February 2022 and the October 2022 highs of 2.0300-2.0530 have raised the odds that GBP/NZD could be moving back within the range. The mid-point of the range is around 1.9400. For the outlook to turn bullish, GBP/NZD would need to cross above the February 2022 high of 2.0530.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Setups with US CPI in Focus: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Setups with US CPI in Focus: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-05-10 06:30:00
Gold Ahead of US CPI: Make or Break Moment?
Gold Ahead of US CPI: Make or Break Moment?
2023-05-10 03:30:00
Australian Dollar Range Trade Set-Ups Galore. Which AUD Cross will Break First?
Australian Dollar Range Trade Set-Ups Galore. Which AUD Cross will Break First?
2023-05-10 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Ahead of Budget: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, Price Setups
Australian Dollar Ahead of Budget: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, Price Setups
2023-05-09 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 12, 2023
AUD/NZD
Last updated: May 12, 2023
GBP/NZD
Last updated: May 12, 2023