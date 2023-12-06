 Skip to Content
Interest Rate Cut Expectations Hold the Market's Attention Ahead of Friday's US NFP Release

Interest Rate Cut Expectations Hold the Market's Attention Ahead of Friday's US NFP Release

DailyFX, Research

Share:

Financial markets are treading water today after a mildly positive overnight session. Australian Q3 growth disappointed and missed both the prior quarter’s reading and forecast, while the latest German factory order numbers fell further, highlighting ongoing weakness in Europe’s largest economy.

See the Real-Time DailyFX Economic Calendar for all Market Moving Events and Releases

In the currency market, all eyes are on the ever-changing US and ECB interest rate forecasts with the Fed now expected to cut rates by 125 basis points next year, while the ECB may cut up to 150 bps in 2024. These moving expectations have weakened the Euro further while the US dollar index has moved slightly higher.

Markets will shortly turn their attention to Friday’s NFP figure ahead of next week’s central bank decisions by the US Federal Reserve (FOMC), the European Central Bank (ECB), and The Bank of England (BoE).

For all central bank interest rate decisions see the DFX Central Bank Calendar.

Related Articles:

British Pound Latest: Shifting Rate Expectations Move GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

Yen Price Update: Officials Mum on Policy Overhaul, USD/JPY Consolidates

Euro Price Forecast: EUR Threatened by Dovish ECB & Bleak Forecasts

Advertisement