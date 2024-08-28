IG Retail Sentiment Report: AUD/USD and USD/JPY after Aussie CPI, BoJ Comments

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Aug 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
EUR/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected Euro Area PMIs, Weak US Dollar
2024-08-22 08:34:08
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Aug 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Libya Outages and Middle East Tensions Spark Supply Concerns. WTI Nears key $77.40 Resistance
2024-08-27 13:30:05
IG Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Oil, AUD/USD and DAX
2024-08-22 13:00:28
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Aug 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Lose Upside Momentum
2024-08-22 11:30:49
Nikkei 225 Boosted by Strong Dow and Nasdaq 100​​​
2024-08-20 11:00:33
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Aug 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Jackson Hole
2024-08-20 13:15:15
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Aug 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2024-08-21 13:01:27
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Aug 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
IG Retail Sentiment Report: AUD/USD and USD/JPY after Aussie CPI, BoJ Comments
2024-08-28 08:10:02
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning
2024-08-27 08:00:07
More View More
IG Retail Sentiment Report: AUD/USD and USD/JPY after Aussie CPI, BoJ Comments

IG Retail Sentiment Report: AUD/USD and USD/JPY after Aussie CPI, BoJ Comments

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Aussie Inflation Data Remains Mixed as Electricity Rebate Artificially Lowers CPI

Australian inflation rose at an annual pace of 3.5% in July, down from 3.8% in June according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The data point was slightly above the 3.4% estimate and while it looks encouraging at face value, much of the drop was due to rebates for the price of electricity which artificially lowered the CPI measure. While electricity and petrol prices eased on a monthly basis, rents, food and gas prices rose.

Markets have tempered earlier expectations of a possible rate cut in November and now see December as a much stronger possibility with markets pricing in a 72% chance of a 25-basis point cut.

Implied Basis Point Adjustments to the Policy Rate

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

AUD/USD:

Data from retail traders indicates 40.75% are holding long positions, with the ratio of short to long traders at 1.45 to 1. Compared to yesterday, there's a 2.06% increase in long positions, but a 9.60% decrease from last week. Short positions have decreased by 2.21% since yesterday but increased by 5.80% from last week.

Adopting a contrarian view typically opposes crowd sentiment. Given that traders are predominantly short, this suggests AUD/USD may continue to appreciate.

The current positioning shows a reduction in net-short positions compared to yesterday, but an increase from last week. This combination of present sentiment and recent shifts results in a mixed trading outlook for AUD/USD.

AUD/USD Daily Chart with Sentiment Overlay

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

BoJ Comments Reaffirm Hawkish Policy Stance

BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino addressed business leaders in Kofu to reinforce Ueda’s earlier comments that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if inflation stays on course. He also clarified that the bank would need to monitor financial markets with “utmost vigilance” after the volatile period experienced at the beginning of the month.

Last week Governor Kazuo Ueda was summoned by parliament to explain the July decision to hike interest rates. Ueda reaffirmed his resolve to raise interest rates if inflation continues to meet expectations of 2% in a stable and sustainable manner.

USD/JPY:

Retail trader information shows 51.35% are in long positions, with a long to short trader ratio of 1.06 to 1. Long positions have increased by 5.09% since yesterday and 6.11% from last week. Short positions have decreased by 2.41% since yesterday and 3.07% from last week.

When adopting a contrarian view to the market, with traders predominantly long, this implies USD/JPY may continue to decline.

The increase in net-long positions both from yesterday and last week, combined with current sentiment, strengthens the bearish contrarian trading perspective on USD/JPY.

USD/JPY Daily Chart with Sentiment Overlay

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY and AUD/USD Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning
2024-08-27 08:00:07
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
IG Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Oil, AUD/USD and DAX
IG Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Oil, AUD/USD and DAX
2024-08-22 13:00:28
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Dec 12 when Oil - US Crude traded near 68.64.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Dec 12 when Oil - US Crude traded near 68.64.
2024-08-22 01:23:31
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Aug 28, 2024
AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Aug 28, 2024