Euro (EUR/USD) Remains Under Pressure as German Economy Contracts in Q2
2024-07-30 08:43:05
Euro (EUR/USD) Weakens After German PMIs Disappoint, Rate Cut Expectations Rise
2024-07-24 08:14:43
IG Retail Sentiment Analysis: Gold, Oil, and USD/JPY Positioning Outlook
2024-07-30 13:00:48
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax all recover from last week's losses
2024-07-29 11:00:42
Dow and Nasdaq 100 see losses ease, but Dax still under pressure
2024-07-26 11:30:18
IG Retail Sentiment Analysis: Gold, Oil, and USD/JPY Positioning Outlook
2024-07-30 13:00:48
US Inflation Data Little Changed in June, USD and Gold Listless Post-release
2024-07-26 13:08:42
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Will the Bank of England Cut Rates This Week?
2024-07-29 13:14:17
Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-07-26 08:08:01
IG Retail Sentiment Analysis: Gold, Oil, and USD/JPY Positioning Outlook
2024-07-30 13:00:48
Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-07-26 08:08:01
IG Retail Sentiment Analysis: Gold, Oil, and USD/JPY Positioning Outlook

Richard Snow, Strategist

IG Retail Sentiment Analysis: Gold, Oil, and USD/JPY Positioning Outlook

Richard Snow, Strategist

Gold: Analysis of retail trader positioning indicates 56.19% are net-long, with a long-to-short ratio of 1.28 to 1. Net-long traders have decreased by 2.47% since yesterday and 3.96% from last week, while net-short traders have increased by 7.34% since yesterday but decreased by 4.98% from last week.

Adopting a contrarian approach to market sentiment suggests Gold prices may continue to decline, given the net-long position of traders. However, the positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long than last week. This combination of current sentiment and recent shifts results in a mixed trading outlook for Gold.

Gold Sentiment and Price

A graph showing the price of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: DailyFX, IG prepared by Richard Snow

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data reveals 84.07% are net-long, with a long-to-short ratio of 5.28 to 1. Net-long traders have increased by 11.02% since yesterday and 18.68% from last week, while net-short traders have decreased by 7.18% since yesterday and 34.26% from last week.

Our contrarian approach to market sentiment suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to decline, given the net-long position of traders. The further increase in net-long positions both since yesterday and last week reinforces a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias for Oil - US Crude.

Oil (WTI) Sentiment and Price

A graph of oil prices Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY: Retail trader positioning shows 40.25% are net-long, with a short-to-long ratio of 1.48 to 1. Net-long traders have increased by 1.25% since yesterday and 7.52% from last week, while net-short traders have increased by 0.77% since yesterday but decreased by 16.88% from last week.

Our contrarian approach to market sentiment suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise, given the net-short position of traders. However, traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared to last week. These recent shifts in sentiment indicate that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower, despite traders remaining net-short.

USD/JPY Sentiment and Price

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

