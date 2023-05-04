 Skip to Content
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Prices and Outlooks
2023-05-03 11:00:04
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
Crude Oil Extends Slide in Asia; Is This Capitulation?
2023-05-04 03:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink after Fed, Powell, PacWest Woes Crush Sentiment
2023-05-03 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
Gold Clocks New Peaks Post Fed Hike as Oil Collapse Rattles Markets. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-05-04 02:00:00
Sterling Update: GBP Takes Back Seat Ahead of Fed, ECB Meetings
2023-05-03 12:30:41
US Dollar Action Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-05-03 03:30:00
Has Japanese Yen Weakened Enough? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Price Action
2023-05-04 06:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese Yen Set for Safe Haven vs FOMC Battle
2023-05-03 07:55:46
Has Japanese Yen Weakened Enough? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Price Action

Has Japanese Yen Weakened Enough? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Price Action

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

US Dollar, Euro, British Pound Vs Japanese Yen – Price Action:

  • USD/JPY has turned back sharply from key resistance.
  • ﻿EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY have also run into a major roadblock.
  • What is the outlook and the key levels to watch in the yen crosses?
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The Japanese yen has run into strong support against some of its peers, raising the prospect of some more gains in the short term.

The yen has appreciated after the Fed raised its benchmark rate by the widely expected 25 basis points to the 5.00-5.25% range. “We’re closer or may be even there,” Fed Chair Powell said with reference to the terminal rate. While this hints at a pause in the hiking cycle, the Fed retained a hawkish bias, noting “in determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate”. Key focus will be on incoming data, particularly jobs report and CPI data ahead of the June meeting, and the extent to which credit tightening has spilled over the broader economy.

In terms of monetary policy outlook, the Fed indicated a pause at its meeting yesterday is likely to keep a lid on USD and Treasury yields, unless data suggests otherwise in the coming week. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan last week kept the ultra-loose policy settings unchanged. If risk sentiment remains in check due to the uncertainty with regard to the US debt ceiling and the banking sector, USD/JPY could move toward the lower end of the well-established range.

US Treasury 2-year yield Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

USD/JPY: Is this it?

On technical charts, USD/JPY has essentially been sideways in recent weeks, though the broader picture remains bearish, as highlighted in recent updates. SeeApril 17,April 21, andApril 26updates. The pair has faced solid resistance at the March high of 138.00, roughly coinciding with the 200-day moving average.

USD/JPY 240-minute Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

On the 240-minute charts, the pair is now testing quite a strong cushion on the 89-period moving average, roughly around the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud. Since early April, the pair hasn’t decisively fallen below the converged support. Any break below would confirm that the short-term upward pressure had faded, paving the way toward the April 27 low of 133.00. Furthermore, any break below 133.00 would expose downside risks toward the March low of 129.65.

EUR/JPY Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/JPY: Tough resistance holds for now

EUR/JPY is facing a stiff hurdle at the 2014 high of 149.75. A negative momentum divergence on the daily charts (rising price associated with declining Stochastics) suggests the cross could find it tough to clear the hurdle at least in this attempt. However, the upward pressure is unlikely to fade while the cross stays above the late-April low of 146.25.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

GBP/JPY: Retreats from resistance

GBP/JPY has retreated from the October high of 172.10. Any break below immediate support at the mid-April high of 167.95 would confirm that the upward pressure had eased, opening the way toward the end-April low of 165.40.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

