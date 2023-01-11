Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Upward Momentum Intact

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:18
Euro Latest – EUR/USD Testing Multi-Month Highs Again
2023-01-10 10:37:46
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Dictated by USD, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Focus
2023-01-10 08:42:10
USDCAD Breaks Lower as Rate Forecasts Shift Out of Fed's Favor
2023-01-09 20:00:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Dow and S&P 500 Breakout Collapses But Dollar Holds Onto Losses with Powell Ahead
2023-01-09 23:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Holds Bid Before Powell, Bulls Try Channel Top
2023-01-10 12:00:00
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Retail Traders Increase Short Bets as CPI Nears
2023-01-10 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
US Dollar Slides to New Lows after Fed Cites CPI as Key to Hikes. Where to for USD?
2023-01-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
Japanese Yen at Crossroads as US Dollar Sinks on Fed Comments. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-10 06:00:00
Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Upward Momentum Intact

Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Upward Momentum Intact

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong Equities, HSI - Technical Outlook:

  • Upward momentum in the Hang Seng Index is intact.
  • The index is nearing a crucial ceiling that could define the price action in coming weeks.
  • What are the key levels to watch?

HANG SENG INDEX TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - BULLISH

The upward momentum continues to be strong in the Hang Seng Index (HSI) as it approaches a crucial resistance area that could define the price action in the coming weeks.

HSI is up sharply by 47% from the October low of 14597, negatingscenario 1 highlighted in November. Instead, the Hong Kong benchmark index has been guided by a rising channel since October. The lower edge of the channel is an uptrend line from early Q4-2022 (now at about 19920), while the upper edge of the channel is another uptrend line from November (now around 22410).

Hang Seng Index 240-minutes Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The index has achieved the price objective of a reverse head & shoulders pattern triggered last month –scenario 2- the break mid-December above resistance at 18415 triggered the bullish pattern (the left shoulder is the early-October low, the head is the end-October low, and the right shoulder is the November 22 low), opening the way toward 21800, the target of the pattern.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

While there is no sign of a reversal of the uptrend yet, the Hang Seng Index is approaching a crucial ceiling that could pose a constraint for further gains. The resistance includes the March 2020 low of 21140, the mid-2022 high of 22450, roughly around the top end of the rising channel from October, and the 200-month moving average (see monthly chart). To be fair, a strong resistance area wouldn’t necessarily imply a reversal of the uptrend unless accompanied by a support break.

Hang Seng Index Monthly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

In this regard, the mid-December high of 19927 is an immediate cushion. Any break below would indicate that the upward pressure had faded temporarily. Any break below subsequent support at the December 20 low of 18885 would raise the odds of a deeper setback, and most likely a short-term top. For now, though, the short-term trend remains up.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

