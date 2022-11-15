Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Upside Could Be Capped

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Rides High as US Dollar Ponders the Path Ahead with Fed and G-20 in the Frame
2022-11-15 05:05:00
Fedspeak for the Week Ahead
2022-11-14 18:00:47
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Monthly OPEC Report in Focus for Brent
2022-11-14 08:58:07
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, DAX Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-12 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Rally as US Inflation Surprises to the Downside
2022-11-10 21:08:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2022-11-15 02:00:15
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Still Has Legs - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-11-14 20:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fedspeak for the Week Ahead
2022-11-14 18:00:47
Another Round of Gilt and Sterling Sales as the UK Heads into Recession
2022-11-14 15:30:46
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Rides High as US Dollar Ponders the Path Ahead with Fed and G-20 in the Frame
2022-11-15 05:05:00
Japanese Yen Yawned at GDP Miss as US Dollar Dominates. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-11-15 00:00:00
More View More
Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Upside Could Be Capped

Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Upside Could Be Capped

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

HANG SENG, HK Equities, HSI - Technical Outlook:

  • The Hang Seng Index’s upward momentum appears to be strong.
  • However, the upside could be capped.
  • What is the short-term outlook and what are the key levels to watch?

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

HANG SENG INDEX SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - NEUTRAL

Strong momentum in recent days raises the possibility of an extended pause in the Hang Seng Index’s multi-month slide. However, the index’s upside could be capped.

The rebound has well surpassed the initial price objective of 17050 pointed out in the previous update. The rise earlier this month above a minor horizontal trendline from the end of October (at about 15800) triggered a minor reverse head & shoulders pattern (the left shoulder at the October 25 low, the head at the October 31 low, and the right shoulder at the Thursday low). The price objective of the pattern works out to about 17050.

Hang Seng Index Hourly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The index is now testing a stronger converged barrier at the March low of 18235, coinciding with the early-October low. Strong momentum on intraday charts raises the scope of some more gains in the near term, potentially toward the 200-period moving average on the 240-minute chart, slightly below the May low of 19180. Overall, the area of 18235-19180 appears to be strong resistance and could cap the rebound.

The sharp gains this month raises the prospect of a meaningful corrective rally, but probably not enough to suggest a reversal of the downtrend. In this regard, the medium-term downward pressure is unlikely to ease while the index remains below the 200-day moving average (now at about 20300).

Hang Seng Index Monthly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The broader trend remains down as reflected by the negative Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator (MACD) on the weekly, monthly, and quarterly charts. A negative reading of the MACD signifies a downtrend and vice versa. The downtrend in the Hang Seng Index has accelerated this year after it fell below an uptrend line from 2016 (that came at about 22600). The break triggered a major head & shoulders pattern (the left shoulder is at 2015 high, the head is at 2018 high, and the right shoulder is at 2021 high), implying a potential move towards the Great Financial Crisis low of 10676. The index fell to 14597 at the end of last month before rebounding.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: A New Leg Lower For BTC/USD?
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: A New Leg Lower For BTC/USD?
2022-11-15 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Still Has Legs - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Still Has Legs - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-11-14 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Correction Underway
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Correction Underway
2022-11-14 20:30:19
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2022-11-14 13:30:28
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50