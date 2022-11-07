Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Slide Lower Pauses. Now What?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Ran Higher on China Re-opening Rumours But Turns on Denial. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-11-07 01:30:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Faces Inflation Packed Week
2022-11-06 00:00:10
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90
2022-11-05 15:00:14
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Surges on Weaker USD as NFP Takes Centre Stage
2022-11-04 07:57:26
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Week Ahead Forecast: Inflation Could Make or Break the Market
2022-11-06 13:00:11
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
Gold Price Defends Yearly Low with US CPI on Tap
2022-11-05 18:00:01
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-11-05 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY, AUD/JPY Charts to Watch
2022-11-06 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Fundamental Outlook: USD/JPY Turns to US Inflation Report
2022-11-05 03:00:14
More View More
Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Slide Lower Pauses. Now What?

Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Slide Lower Pauses. Now What?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

HANG SENG, HK Equities, HSI - Technical Outlook:

  • The Hang Seng Index’s rebound from deeply oversold conditions appears to be a pause.
  • The broader trend remains down.
  • To what extent can the index rebound further and what are the key levels to watch?

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

HANG SENG INDEX TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - BEARISH

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) has run into stiff resistance, raising the risk of a retreat and possibly the resumption of the medium-term downtrend.

On intraday charts, the rise on Friday above a minor horizontal trendline from the end of October triggered a minor inverse Head & Shoulders pattern (the left shoulder at the October 25 low, the head at the October 31 low, and the right shoulder at the Thursday low). The price objective of the pattern works out to about 17050. Interim resistance is on the 200-hour moving average, and a stronger barrier is at the March low of 18235.

Last week’s rebound comes from deeply oversold conditions and the tentative stabilization in risk sentiment – a possibility that we highlighted at the end of last month.

Hang Seng Index Hourly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

So long as HSI holds above the 15300-15800 support area, a move toward the price objective is possible. However, as with all technical patterns, the price objective tends to serve as a guide, and not a rule. That is, when there is a cluster of resistance, then more often than not the market tends to respect the barrier even though the price objective of the pattern is slightly above the hurdle. If the Hang Seng Index falls below the cushion at 15300-15800, then the 200-hour moving average could mark the peak in the current rebound.

Hang Seng Index Monthly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Zooming out, the broader trend remains down, as reflected by the negative Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator (MACD) on the weekly, monthly, and quarterly charts. A negative reading of the MACD signifies a downtrend and vice versa. The downtrend in the Hang Seng Index has accelerated this year after it fell below an uptrend line from 2016 (that came at about 22600). The break triggered a major Head & Shoulders pattern (the left shoulder is at 2015 high, the head is at 2018 high, and the right shoulder is at 2021 high), implying a potential move towards the Great Financial Crisis low of 10676.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Appears Increasingly Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Appears Increasingly Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2022-11-07 04:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Fed Rally Reverses- DXY November Levels
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Fed Rally Reverses- DXY November Levels
2022-11-06 10:00:39
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-11-05 21:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90
Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90
2022-11-05 15:00:14
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50