Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: No More Than a Pause

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY index recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
Nasdaq and Dow Ratio Highlight FAANG Collapse, Fed and Recession Top Themes Next Week
2022-10-28 03:00:26
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Bull Flag Formation to Eye Monthly High
2022-10-27 21:30:20
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
2022-10-27 09:55:24
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq and Dow Ratio Highlight FAANG Collapse, Fed and Recession Top Themes Next Week
2022-10-28 03:00:26
Apple Falls in After-Hours Trading as iPhone Sales, Services Miss Estimates
2022-10-27 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone
2022-10-27 16:30:09
Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-10-26 21:30:05
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY index recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
2022-10-27 08:05:28
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY index recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Awaits Kuroda, Intervention Threat, Key US Inflation Data After Dovish BoJ
2022-10-28 03:30:00
More View more
Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: No More Than a Pause

Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: No More Than a Pause

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

HANG SENG, Hong Kong Equities, HSI - Technical Outlook:

  • The Hang Seng Index’s slide could be about to pause.
  • Beyond the short-term, the index risks a drop towards the Great Financial Crisis low.
  • What are the key levels to watch?
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

HANG SENG INDEX TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - BEARISH

Deeply oversold conditions point to a potential consolidation in the Hang Seng Index, but it may not be enough to trigger a reversal of the broader downtrend.

The Relative Strength Index on the weekly and monthly charts is well below 30, the territory under the mark defines oversold conditions. Also, the index is flirting with fairly strong support at the 2011 low of 16170. Given the tentative stabilization in global risk sentiment, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a positive spillover onto Hong Kong equities.

Hang Seng Index Hourly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

A potential rebound is likely to run into stiff resistance, starting with the 89-hour moving average – the last time the index was above the average was in June-July (see chart above). Stronger resistance is at the mid-October high of around 17000. Overall, the broader trend remains down as reflected by the negative Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator (MACD) on the weekly, monthly and quarterly charts. A negative reading of the MACD signifies a downtrend and vice versa.

Hang Seng Index Monthly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The downtrend in the Hang Seng Index has accelerated this year after it fell below an uptrend line from 2016 (that came at about 22600). The break triggered a major head & shoulders pattern (the left shoulder is at the 2015 high, the head is at the 2018 high, and the right shoulder is at the 2021 high), implying a potential move towards the Great Financial Crisis low of 10676.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone
2022-10-27 16:30:09
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2022-10-27 13:30:08
NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Short-Term Rebound Eyed
NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Short-Term Rebound Eyed
2022-10-27 07:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Scope For Further Gains
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Scope For Further Gains
2022-10-27 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50