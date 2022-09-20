Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite Index Technical Outlook: At Crossroads

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-19 17:30:00
EUR/USD Dips Below Parity with Dollar Index Leading the Way
2022-09-19 09:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Monthly Low
2022-09-19 21:30:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, FOMC, BoJ, BoE, SNB
2022-09-18 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-19 19:00:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-09-19 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hinge on FOMC Decision as Speculators and ETF Traders Sour on XAU
2022-09-20 03:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-19 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-19 17:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP Trending Lower on UK Bank Holiday
2022-09-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Trades at Support as APAC Markets Look Higher Ahead of Japanese Inflation
2022-09-19 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-19 17:30:00
More View more
Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite Index Technical Outlook: At Crossroads

Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite Index Technical Outlook: At Crossroads

DailyFX Team, Research

Title:

Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite Index Technical Outlook: At Crossroads

Teaser:

The Hang Seng Index is at a major support level, while the Shanghai Composite Index has witnessed a trend breakdown. What is the technical outlook for the indices?

Body:

Hang Seng Index, Shanghai Composite Index, China/Hong Kong Equities - Technical Outlook:

  • Is it make or break for the Hang Seng Index?
  • Shanghai Composite Index risks further weakness.
  • Are there any signs of a turnaround and what are the key levels to watch?

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by DailyFX Team
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

HANG SENG INDEX TECHNICAL FORECAST - BEARISH

The Hang Seng Index looks deeply oversold as it approaches key technical support, pointing to some consolidation and or rebound. However, there is plenty of resistance to cap any rebound, keeping the overall medium-term downward bias intact.

After closing at a new 6.5-year low last week on the chart below, Hong Kong’s benchmark index is testing crucial long-term support on a horizontal trendline from 2016 at 18,235. This level is strong, and a break below is by no means imminent. Indeed, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 35 across intraday and higher timeframes, the index could rebound a bit in the short term.

However, any rebound is unlikely to be substantial given a series of resistance starting with last week’s high of 19,492, followed by the end-August high of 20,185. For the medium-term downward pressure to ease, the index would need to break above the June high of 22.449, slightly above the 200-day moving average.

Until then, the big-picture downtrend remains intact - the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator (MACD), a measure of trend and strength of a trend, remains negative across multiple timeframes. A decisive break below 18,235 could initially pave the way towards an internal downtrend line within a declining channel from 2015 (now at about 17,820), potentially towards the 2011 low of 16,170 (see chart).

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by DailyFX Team
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

HANG SENG INDEX Monthly Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

HANG SENG INDEX Monthly Chart

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE INDEX TECHNICAL FORECAST – BEARISH

The break this week below important technical support indicates that the Shanghai Composite Index could fall further in the coming days or weeks. The fall below a slightly upward sloping trendline from August has triggered a bearish breakout from a triangle, pointing to a fall towards 3,040, the price objective of the pattern.

Triangles are continuation patterns, and a breakout from the pattern typically signifies a resumption of the prior trend in force. For China’s onshore benchmark index, the trend has been down since June, when it failed to break past tough resistance on the 200-day moving average, coinciding with the upper edge of the rising channel from March.

There is fairly strong support on the lower edge of the channel (now at about 3,100). Previous tests of internal trendlines within the channel have led to either brief pauses or even trend reversals. So, a minor rebound this time around wouldn’t be surprising. Still, any potential rebound could encounter hurdles, starting with the early-September low of 3,174 followed by the mid-September high of 3,278.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by DailyFX Team
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE INDEX Daily Chart

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE INDEX Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Manish, use the comments section below.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break After Test of 2-Year Lows
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break After Test of 2-Year Lows
2022-09-19 14:45:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: New Cycle Highs Around the Bend
US Dollar Technical Analysis: New Cycle Highs Around the Bend
2022-09-19 13:00:00
US Dollar Climbs but Fails to Clear Resistance Levels: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Climbs but Fails to Clear Resistance Levels: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2022-09-19 06:30:00
Japanese Yen Steadies Against US Dollar and Euro. New Highs for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY?
Japanese Yen Steadies Against US Dollar and Euro. New Highs for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY?
2022-09-19 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50