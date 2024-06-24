 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-20 08:00:08
EUR/USD Fails to Capitalize on Monday's Reprieve, Downside Risks Persist
2024-06-18 10:09:19
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Higher and Nasdaq 100 above 20,000, while Hang Seng Continues to Recover
2024-06-20 13:00:19
​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind
2024-06-18 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Retail Sentiment Analysis Update
2024-06-24 07:40:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Data, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar and Gold
2024-06-21 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn
2024-06-21 10:30:00
Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sterling and Gilt Yields Drift Lower
2024-06-20 11:37:39
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese CPI Data Mixed as Yen Continues Steady Decline
2024-06-21 08:07:22
USD/JPY Eyes 160 Mark Amid Steady Yen Depreciation
2024-06-20 15:08:33
More View More
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Retail Sentiment Analysis Update

Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Retail Sentiment Analysis Update

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Retail Sentiment Analysis

  • Gold: Bearish Signals Emerge from Retail Trader Positioning.
  • Silver: Retail Sentiment Indicates Potential Bearish Trend.

You can Download Retail Sentiment Data on a Range of Asset Classes Below:

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 4% 6%
Weekly 11% -14% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU/USD) Latest:

Recent IG retail trader data reveals a significant bullish sentiment towards gold, with 63.96% of traders holding net-long positions. The long-to-short ratio is 1.77 to 1, indicating a clear preference for long positions. However, this overwhelming bullish sentiment may paradoxically signal potential downward pressure on gold prices.

Compared to yesterday, net-long traders have increased by 2.36%, while net-short positions have decreased slightly by 0.47%. The weekly trend is even more pronounced, with net-long positions up 11.72% and net-short positions down 18.12%.

Given our contrarian approach to market sentiment, this data suggests gold prices may continue to decline. The combination of current positioning and recent shifts strengthens our bearish outlook on gold.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image1.png
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Silver (XAG/USD) Latest:

IG retail trader data reveals an overwhelming bullish sentiment towards silver, with 84.00% of traders holding net-long positions. The long-to-short ratio stands at a remarkable 5.25 to 1, indicating a significant imbalance in market positioning.

Compared to yesterday, net-long traders have increased by 1.46%, while net-short positions have decreased by 3.06%. The weekly trend is even more pronounced, with net-long positions up 3.61% and net-short positions down 25.24%.

Adopting a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, this extreme bullish positioning suggests silver prices may face downward pressure. Combining current sentiment and recent shifts strengthens our bearish outlook on silver.

Silver Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Charts via TradingView

Recommended by Nick Cawley
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Master The Three Market Conditions
Get My Guides

What is your view on Gold and Silver – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 04, 2024 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 04, 2024 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.
2024-06-21 02:23:34
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Jun 13, 2024 11:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 7,716.10.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Jun 13, 2024 11:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 7,716.10.
2024-06-20 17:23:32
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-19 10:00:29
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since May 14, 2024 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since May 14, 2024 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2024-06-14 13:23:33
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 24, 2024
Silver
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 24, 2024