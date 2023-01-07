Gold (XAU/USD) Rips Higher – $1,850 Support Holds at Prior Resistance

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
Euro Breaking News: EU Inflation Drops to 9.2% (Core up 0.2% YoY)
2023-01-06 10:39:03
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen in Focus as Crude Oil Sails South. Will Lower Energy Prices Sink USD/JPY?
2023-01-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10.
2023-01-05 17:23:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Range Through FOMC Minutes, NFP on Deck
2023-01-04 21:32:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rips Higher – $1,850 Support Holds at Prior Resistance
2023-01-07 07:00:31
Gold Price Steady After US Dollar Pummelling. Will XAU/USD Rally Again?
2023-01-06 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
GBP/USD Update: Technicals Hint at Further Downside
2023-01-06 12:00:31
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
Gold Price Steady After US Dollar Pummelling. Will XAU/USD Rally Again?
2023-01-06 04:00:00
More View More
Gold (XAU/USD) Rips Higher – $1,850 Support Holds at Prior Resistance

Gold (XAU/USD) Rips Higher – $1,850 Support Holds at Prior Resistance

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Outlook: Bullish Above $1,850

  • Gold prices bounce back after clearing one major technical hurdle.
  • XAU/USD bulls aim for Fibonacci resistance from historical move above $1,880..
  • Psychological support and resistance assist in driving price action, at least for now.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU) Gains on Dollar Uncertainty – Can Bulls Claim $1,880?

Gold prices ended the week holding onto an estimated 2.6% after driving prices back above $1,850. As fundamentals continued to drive sentiment, economic data provided an additional headwind for the precious metal.

After rising an impressive 15% rally from the November low ($1618.3), XAU/USD began the new year upbeat, driving prices higher.

However, after reaching a high of $1871.3 on Wednesday, the release of the December FOMC minutes and positive employment data provided temporary relief for the Dollar. As commodity prices continued cautiously ahead of US non-farm payrolls, gold prices fell to a weekly low of $1829.9 before ripping higher.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

While bulls prepare to tackle the next big barrier of resistance at the weekly high of $1875, a break of $1880 could open the door for a retest of $1900. Although the weekly chart illustrates the way that these levels provided support in August 2020 and resistance over the past two years, the Dollar will likely contribute to fueling bullish or bearish momentum.

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Levels

SupportResistance
S1: $1,850 - $1,848.6R1: $1,875 (weekly high)
S2: $1,829.9 (weekly low)R2: $1,880 (psychological level)
S3: $1,800R3: $1,900

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 23% 2%
Weekly -8% 26% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Outlook Diverges With GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Positioning Signals
British Pound Technical Outlook Diverges With GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Positioning Signals
2023-01-05 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks at Risk as Retail Traders Increase Long Bets
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks at Risk as Retail Traders Increase Long Bets
2023-01-04 00:00:00
US Dollar Dramatic Q4 Reversal Faces Next Test: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
US Dollar Dramatic Q4 Reversal Faces Next Test: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2023-01-03 00:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Forecast: As Momentum Slows, Here are Levels to Watch Ahead
Gold and Crude Oil Forecast: As Momentum Slows, Here are Levels to Watch Ahead
2022-12-30 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish