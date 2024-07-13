 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 21h
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Market Week Ahead: ECB, Inflation, US Earnings, Tech Stocks
2024-07-12 16:25:50
Euro Edges Up As Key US, German Inflation Numbers Approach. Powell On Tap Again
2024-07-10 12:00:39
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 21h
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 21h
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs
2024-07-11 10:00:35
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 21h
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
US Dollar Slumps After Inflation Eases Further - Stocks, Gold, and Silver Rally
2024-07-11 12:59:50
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 21h
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
British Pound Holds At ’24 Highs Vs USD But Starts To Look Stretched
2024-07-12 11:30:12
British Pound Latest – UK GDP Beats Estimates, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
2024-07-11 07:41:01
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 21h
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Japanese Yen Analysis – USD/JPY Trims Losses; Official Intervention or Jawboning?
2024-07-12 07:56:25
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – Bond Buying, Rate Expectations, and Fed Chair Powell
2024-07-09 08:15:21
Gold Prices In Q3 2024 Are Mixed

Gold Prices In Q3 2024 Are Mixed

DailyFX, Nick Cawley,

Gold prices in Q3 2024 are mixed due to increased central bank buying and US interest rate expectations. Gold reached a record high in May at 2450, with support levels around 2280. Volatility is expected, with range traders playing the 2280-2450 range as support and resistance. Silver is on an uptrend and testing uptrend support lines, potentially consolidating or moving lower.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 on track for third straight day of gains as Russell 2000 rallies by over 3.5%
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 on track for third straight day of gains as Russell 2000 rallies by over 3.5%
2024-07-12 10:00:04
The Bitcoin Market Faces An Imbalance Between Supply And Demand
The Bitcoin Market Faces An Imbalance Between Supply And Demand
2024-07-12 08:35:14
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs
2024-07-11 10:00:35
Euro Under Pressure: Euro Q3 Forecast
Euro Under Pressure: Euro Q3 Forecast
2024-07-11 08:33:19
