Gold Prices In Q3 2024 Are Mixed
Gold prices in Q3 2024 are mixed due to increased central bank buying and US interest rate expectations. Gold reached a record high in May at 2450, with support levels around 2280. Volatility is expected, with range traders playing the 2280-2450 range as support and resistance. Silver is on an uptrend and testing uptrend support lines, potentially consolidating or moving lower.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.