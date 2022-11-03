 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Heads Lower, ECB Can’t Match Fed Firepower
2022-11-03 11:00:00
USD Breaks Out, SPX, Nasdaq Break Down After FOMC
2022-11-02 20:20:50
Oil Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA to Eye October High
2022-11-02 21:30:15
Crude Oil Price Primed for Explosive Move
2022-11-02 13:00:24
USD Forecast: DXY Pushes Upper Bounds of Key Technical Pattern Post-FOMC
2022-11-03 07:59:10
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Ahead of the Fed
2022-11-02 14:20:00
Gold Price Set Up for More Losses
2022-11-03 13:30:10
Gold Price Hammered as Fed Chair Powell’s Commentary Sends US Treasury Yields Soaring
2022-11-03 09:30:27
GBP Breaking News: Pound Steady as BoE Hike Rates by 75bp
2022-11-03 12:28:35
S&P 500 and USDJPY: Where To After the Fed’s Hawkish Whiplash?
2022-11-03 04:00:50
S&P 500 and USDJPY: Where To After the Fed’s Hawkish Whiplash?
2022-11-03 04:00:50
Japanese Yen Rolls Around Against US Dollar as Rally Stalls. Will USD/JPY go Higher?
2022-11-03 02:00:00
Gold Price Set Up for More Losses

Gold Price Set Up for More Losses

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold/Silver Technical Outlook:

  • XAU/USD continues to trade under significant support in the 1670s
  • The sideways price action is creating a descending wedge that should lead to lower levels

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Spot gold (XAU/USD) continues to trade heavy, near its cycles lows. Back in late September, early October gold was able to recover back above important support around 1677, but it only held for a few days as price quickly sunk back beneath.

Since trading back under it has been unable to regain this important area, and in the process it has been building a descending wedge. This pattern is set up to lead XAU to even lower levels in the days/weeks ahead.

A daily close below 1614 should kick off another wave of selling, with a high prior to the pandemic seen as next possible level of support, it resides around 1556. If selling gets heavy then we may ultimately see the 2020 low at 1451 hit.

It would be quite the hit so it would likely take some time, but not out of the realm of possibility in the next two to three months. The measured move of the wedge (based on height of pattern) implies a move to the lower 1500s.

What could turn things around at this immediate juncture is if we see a breakdown from the wedge that is sharply reversed and price comes back inside the pattern and then out the other side. Pattern failures can result in sharp moves in the opposite direction.

For now, playing it as it stands in front of us and that looks to be on the downside with a daily close below 1614.

Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Futures for Beginners
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Gold Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

