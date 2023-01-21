 Skip to Content
What Leads Dollar and S&P 500 to Stop Flirting With Volatility and Break Congestion?
2023-01-21 01:45:42
2023-01-21 01:45:42
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – The Bullish Trend Remains in Place as the ECB Talks Tough
2023-01-20 12:00:20
2023-01-20 12:00:20
Crude Oil Holds Gains On Hopes For China Demand Rebound
2023-01-20 13:30:00
2023-01-20 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Spooked by US Data, IEA Report as WTI Turns to EIA Inventories
2023-01-19 06:00:00
2023-01-19 06:00:00
Australian Dollar, Dow Jones at Risk as Fed Officials Stress Tight Policy Ahead
2023-01-20 00:00:00
2023-01-20 00:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 05, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,959.40.
2023-01-19 14:23:00
2023-01-19 14:23:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Resilience Holds at Nine-Month High
2023-01-21 07:00:39
2023-01-21 07:00:39
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Elevated as Markets Continue to Dismiss Fed Guidance
2023-01-20 10:28:59
2023-01-20 10:28:59
GBP/USD Forecast: Dismal December Retail Sales Leads Cable Lower
2023-01-20 09:15:02
2023-01-20 09:15:02
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Trajectory Turning Up?
2023-01-20 02:00:00
2023-01-20 02:00:00
What Leads Dollar and S&P 500 to Stop Flirting With Volatility and Break Congestion?
2023-01-21 01:45:42
2023-01-21 01:45:42
Japanese Yen Dips as JGBs Retreat from Bank of Japan Cap. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-20 06:00:00
2023-01-20 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Resilience Holds at Nine-Month High

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Technical Outlook: Neutral

  • Gold prices bullish above $1,930, bearish below $1,900.
  • XAU/USD peaks at nine-month high as the RSI (relative strength index) rises into overbought territory.
  • USD strength and slowing momentum could place pressure on the upside move.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices endure after bullish recovery drives XAU/USD to a nine-month high

Gold prices ended the week marginally higher after a slight uptick in the Dollar limited gains above $1,930. Although a break of the $1,900 psychological level assisted in driving XAU/USD to a nine-month high of $1,939 in Friday’s session, technical indicators suggest that bullish momentum could be losing steam.

With prices falling back into a narrow range of support and resistance, the formation of a doji candle on the daily chart could be suggestive of indecision. While buyers aim to regain confidence above $1,930, sellers are determined to drive prices lower.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As the rising trendline from the October low remains intact, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 move has formed an additional barrier of support around $1,903. With gold prices recovering over 19% of last year’s losses, the three-month rally has driven the daily RSI (relative strength index) into overbought territory.

From the perspective of the weekly chart, a longer lower wick on the current candle represents a strong retaliation from sellers. After falling to a weekly low of $1,898.6, the quick reaction from and a move above $1,900 helped limit further declines.

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

While Fibonacci levels of the 2018 – 2020 move provides longer-term support and resistance between $1,871 (the 23.6%) and $1,956 (14.4%), a clear break of $1,939 could assist in driving higher prices.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

