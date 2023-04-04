Gold Jumps After ISM Data; Can it Rise Above the Key $2000 Level?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
EUR/USD Recovers Above the 1.0800 Handle as Sentiment Improves
2023-04-03 09:31:15
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steady After Stunning Run Higher on OPEC+ News. Where to for WTI?
2023-04-04 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breaks Down as Oil Soars, Trendline Support at Risk
2023-04-03 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Jumps After ISM Data; Can it Rise Above the Key $2000 Level?
2023-04-04 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: $1950 Holds Firm as Gold Starts NFP Week with a Bang
2023-04-03 13:30:23
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2023-04-03 16:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US dollar Price Setup This Week: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-03 03:30:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
More View More
Gold Jumps After ISM Data; Can it Rise Above the Key $2000 Level?

Gold Jumps After ISM Data; Can it Rise Above the Key $2000 Level?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD - Technical Outlook:

  • Gold is once again testing the key psychological resistance at $2000.
  • The rebound from March has taken place on feeble momentum on higher timeframe charts.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - NEUTRAL

Gold is once again flirting with the psychological 2000-mark after it rebounded strongly on Monday following dismal US factory data. What are the chances for it to rise above the key resistance?

The yellow metal bounced on softer US Treasury yields after US manufacturing activity slowed faster than expected in March, falling to the lowest level in three years. The vital new orders component fell to 44, just one point above the level commonly associated with recession.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Still, headwinds persist for XAU/USD. The output cut by major oil producers could put a floor for oil prices and prevent inflation and yields from falling much. This could reduce the appeal of the non-yielding asset. Markets are now pricing in a 65% chance of one more Fed rate hike in May, up from 55% on Thursday. Hence it appears that gold would need a strong cyclical/structural catalyst for a sustainable uptrend to unfold.

XAU/USD 240-minute Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

On technical charts, the most recent price action seems to suggest that XAU/USD is consolidating in a flag-type consolidation pattern. However, developments on higher timeframe charts warrant some attention.

On the weekly charts, negative divergence (rising price associated with a stalling in momentum) persists (see “Gold Could Find it Tough to Crack $2000”, published March 28). On the monthly chart, momentum has been slowing since 2020 even as the price has attempted to crack the psychological 2000 mark. Moreover, momentum isn’t reflective of the most recent rebound from early March, raising the prospect of a ‘last hurrah’ in price.

XAU/USD Monthly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Having said that, there is no sign of an imminent reversal of the uptrend, at least yet, and any break above the March highs could open the way toward initially toward the 2020 peak of 2072. But given the dynamics unfolding on longer timeframe charts, it might be prudent to wait for a decisive break above the 2000-2072 area before turning unambiguously bullish.

On the downside, key support is around 1934-1950 (see chart), and gold would need to break below the support area for the immediate upward pressure to fade. Such a break could expose the downside toward 1900. However, until then, the path of least resistance remains sideways to up.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Price Setup as Major Oil Producers Cut Output
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Price Setup as Major Oil Producers Cut Output
2023-04-03 06:30:00
US dollar Price Setup This Week: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US dollar Price Setup This Week: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-03 03:30:00
Natural Gas Price Outlook: Fading Momentum at Support Has Resistance in Focus
Natural Gas Price Outlook: Fading Momentum at Support Has Resistance in Focus
2023-04-02 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023