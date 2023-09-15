Gold and Silver Technical Update: XAU August Swing Low Nears, XAG Faces 2022 Trendline

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sets Stage for Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 1997, Retail Traders Still Bullish
2023-09-14 23:00:00
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 25 bps, Hints Rates Have Peaked
2023-09-14 12:46:29
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI, Brent Shrug Off US Inventories Surge as Oil Prices Hit Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-09-14 11:24:48
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
2023-09-13 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Mixed but Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei Start to Show Renewed Bullish Momentum​​​​
2023-09-14 09:30:40
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Push Higher
2023-09-12 09:30:23
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Update: XAU August Swing Low Nears, XAG Faces 2022 Trendline
2023-09-15 00:30:00
Gold Price on Meltdown Alert as USD Eyes Breakout Before Fed, XAU/USD Levels
2023-09-14 21:25:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by USD Strength, EUR/GBP Slips Lower
2023-09-14 14:00:19
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: USD/CAD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD; Major Tech Levels Identified
2023-09-14 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Update: USD/JPY Levelling off, Will NZD/JPY Reverse Higher?
2023-09-14 05:00:00
More View More
Gold and Silver Technical Update: XAU August Swing Low Nears, XAG Faces 2022 Trendline

Gold and Silver Technical Update: XAU August Swing Low Nears, XAG Faces 2022 Trendline

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Gold, Silver, Trendlines, Symmetrical Triangle – Technical Update:

  • Gold prices remain focused lower as resistance holds
  • Silver faces key rising support since September 2022
  • What are key technical levels to watch going forward?
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Analysis

Gold prices have been aiming cautiously lower in recent days, extending the broader decline since May. Guiding the yellow metal lower has been a falling trendline from May. Recently, XAU/USD rejected the former rising support line from November as it intersected with the descending trendline, opening the door to a downward resumption.

Now, the yellow metal is facing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1903.46 as immediate support. Breaking lower would expose the August swing low of 1884. Clearing under the latter opens the door to downtrend resumption, exposing the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement level of 1848.37. Otherwise, turning higher places the focus on the 1936.90 inflection point.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide
 image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

XAG/USD Analysis

Meanwhile, things are also looking interesting for Silver. After a series of more pronounced losses compared to gold, XAG/USD now finds itself testing a rising range of support from September 2022. This zone is also closely aligned with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 22.29. Given this key support juncture, a bounce higher is possible.

That would open the door to extending consolidation since March. Immediate resistance is the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 23.02. Pushing higher would subsequently expose the falling zone of resistance from April. If the latter holds, silver may prolong its broadly neutral technical bias. Otherwise, clearing support exposes the 78.6% level at 21.24.

Silver Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -9% 5%
Weekly 17% -36% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Sets Stage for Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 1997, Retail Traders Still Bullish
Euro Sets Stage for Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 1997, Retail Traders Still Bullish
2023-09-14 23:00:00
The ECB Hikes Rates but the US Dollar Dominates Market Activity
The ECB Hikes Rates but the US Dollar Dominates Market Activity
2023-09-14 14:49:53
Japanese Yen Technical Update: USD/JPY Levelling off, Will NZD/JPY Reverse Higher?
Japanese Yen Technical Update: USD/JPY Levelling off, Will NZD/JPY Reverse Higher?
2023-09-14 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023