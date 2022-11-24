 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Looking Ahead to EURUSD Activity, VIX Recharge and Key Market Data
2022-11-24 03:00:41
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases
2022-11-23 12:00:24
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-11-24 08:58:08
US Dollar Nosedives Post Fed Meeting Minutes. Will the USD (DXY) Index Push Lower?
2022-11-24 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI’s
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range Play
2022-11-24 07:30:00
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Jan 14 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-11-23 17:23:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Rally to Resistance – Can Bulls Force the Breakout?
2022-11-23 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nosedives Post Fed Meeting Minutes. Will the USD (DXY) Index Push Lower?
2022-11-24 04:30:00
US Dollar Techs Post-Minutes: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-22 19:55:39
More View More
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range Play

Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range Play

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Silver, XAG/USD - Technical Outlook:

  • Gold and silver continue to tread their respective ranges.
  • On their own, this month’s gains in XAU/USD and XAG/USD are not enough to suggest that the outlook for precious metals has changed to bullish.
  • What are the key levels to watch?

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

GOLD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - NEUTRAL

The limited retreat this week and still-buoyant momentum suggest that gold could make one more attempt to test key resistance that has been held so far this month.

Last week, XAU/USD turned lower from near a key barrier,a bit earlier than anticipated. The converged ceiling is at 1800-1820, which includes the 200-day moving average and at least three trendline resistances – one from the end of 2021, another from July, and the third from August.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

This follows a break earlier in the month above a key ceiling at the October high of 1729, confirming that downward pressure has faded for now. It is the first time since April that the yellow metal has crossed above an important pivot/price high.

Despite the recent retreat, gold has held a vital cushion – the resistance-turned-support at 1729, roughly around the 38.2% retracement of the November 3-15 rise. Given that the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is comfortably in positive territory (indicating that the trend is up), a retest of 1800-1820 can’t be ruled out.

While short-term dynamics point to a ranging scenario, it remains unclear if the rebound this month is a precursor to a reversal (of the downtrend) or a corrective rally given the steep losses this year. In the context of a multi-week picture, the trend remains down.

SILVER SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - NEUTRAL

While gold has managed to stay under the 200-day moving average, its peer silver briefly rose above the long-term average but failed to stay there. The bearish reversal on November 15, highlighted in last week’s update, has kept a lid on the precious metal.

XAG/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The long-term average in XAG/USD is roughly around another hurdle at the top edge of a slightly upward-sloping channel from August, but slightly below the June high of 22.50. This barrier is critical for the short-term outlook. A decisive break above it could clear the path for further gains in XAG/USD.

On the downside, a cross below Monday’s low of 20.55 would reaffirm the range bias in the near term.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Down But Not Out
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Down But Not Out
2022-11-24 03:00:00
NASDAQ 100 Index Technical Outlook: Room to Rise Further
NASDAQ 100 Index Technical Outlook: Room to Rise Further
2022-11-23 07:30:00
Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Signs of Fatigue?
Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Signs of Fatigue?
2022-11-23 03:00:00
What is the Best Time Frame to Trade Forex?
What is the Best Time Frame to Trade Forex?
2022-11-22 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Silver
Bearish