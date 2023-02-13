Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Have Precious Metals Turned Bearish?

Gold, XAU/USD, Silver, XAG/USD - Technical Outlook:

Gold ’s recent retreat appears to be consolidation within the broader uptrend.

Silver is approaching fairly strong technical support ahead of US CPI data.

What are the key levels to watch?

Recommended by Manish Jaradi How to Trade Gold Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - BULLISH

Precious metals may have retreated most recently, but technical charts suggest it may be too soon to conclude that the three-month-long uptrend is over.

The upward pressure in gold and silver has faded over the past couple of weeks after surprisingly strong US jobs data, triggering a repricing higher in US Fed rate expectations. US rate futures are pricing the Fed’s target rate to peak over 5% in July Vs below 5% at the end of last month.

In this regard, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker’s remarks on Friday were comforting – he flagged the prospect of rate cuts in 2024 should inflation continue to ease and did not alter his view that moving to smaller interest rate rises would be a good strategy. Harker echoed Fed Chair Powell’s disinflation tone last week.

A key focus is now on US inflation data due Tuesday. US monthly consumer prices and core CPI likely rose 0.4% on-month in January. Core CPI likely rose 5.5% on-year and the headline inflation rose 6.2% on-year last month. A softer-than-expected data could reaffirm the view that US inflation is peaking and soothe investors’ nerves.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

On technical charts, while XAU/USD’s fall below 1895-1900 confirms the upward pressure has faded a bit in the short term, it may not be sufficient to conclude that the uptrend is over. Gold continues to hold above the strong support area of 1775-1810, coinciding with the 200-day moving average and the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud.

Moreover, the retreat so far is less than 38.2% of the rise from November – retracements of 38.2%-50% are considered to be reasonable, and not necessarily the end of the prevailing trend. However, gold would need to break above the support-turned-resistance at 1895-1900 for the immediate downward risks to ease. In sum, the broader bullish view for gold remains intact,unchanged from the previous updateeven though the short-term outlook is Neutral.

XAG/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

SILVER TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - NEUTRAL

Silver is approaching a vital cushion area, including the 200-day moving average and the lower edge of a rising channel from mid-2022 (around 21.00-22.00). This follows a break below a horizontal trendline from early January at about 23.10, opening the way toward the mid-December low of 22.50, roughly the price objective of a sideways topping pattern.For the imminent downside risks to fade, XAG/USD would need to break above 23.00-23.10.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com