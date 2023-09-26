Gold and Silver Prices Weaken on Monday, How is the Near-Term Landscape Shaping up?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sets the Stage for an Eleventh Weekly Loss, Where Will EUR/USD Find Support?
2023-09-25 23:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Update: Last Week’s Pause Pushed Retail Traders to Add Upside Bets
2023-09-24 23:00:00
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Prices Weaken on Monday, How is the Near-Term Landscape Shaping up?
2023-09-26 05:00:00
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow
2023-09-21 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Key Inflation Gauge, German CPI
2023-09-24 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weakens Again, Markets Watchful For BoJ Intervention
2023-09-25 11:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
More View More
Gold and Silver Prices Weaken on Monday, How is the Near-Term Landscape Shaping up?

Gold and Silver Prices Weaken on Monday, How is the Near-Term Landscape Shaping up?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Gold and Silver: Near-Term Technical Update

  • Gold and silver prices weakened on Monday
  • XAU/USD inches closer to key rising support
  • XAG/USD might have more room to consolidate.
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Analysis

Gold and silver prices have continued lower amid the rise in longer-term US Treasury yields and a stronger US Dollar. As a result, how is the near-term technical landscape evolving in precious metals?

Gold continues to trade in a directionless flow from a near-term technical perspective. Prices are consolidating between the falling trendline from July and rising support from February – see chart below. Broadly speaking, XAU/USD remains unchanged form levels seen in mid-2020.

With each passing day, the yellow metal is running out of room to consolidate between support and resistance. As such, the direction of the breakout could be key for the coming trend. Below, watch the August low of 1884.89. Above, resistance seems to be the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1971.63.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -10% 3%
Weekly 3% -14% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

XAG/USD Analysis

Meanwhile, silver faces a similar setting. Like gold, XAG/USD is consolidating between rising support and resistance. The difference here is that there is still plenty of room left for sideways price action. As such, XAG/USD could be left directionless for a longer period of time than gold.

Silver’s drop on Monday has brought it to the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement level at 23.02. As such, it is also sitting just above rising support from the end of last year. A meaningful breakout likely entails a push under the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 22.29.

That exposes the 78.6% point at 21.24. Otherwise, a turn higher places the focus on the 38.2% level at 23.75. Just above that is the falling zone of resistance since May.

Silver Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -17% -1%
Weekly -10% 13% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
XAG/USD Analysis

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Sets the Stage for an Eleventh Weekly Loss, Where Will EUR/USD Find Support?
Euro Sets the Stage for an Eleventh Weekly Loss, Where Will EUR/USD Find Support?
2023-09-25 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Update: Last Week’s Pause Pushed Retail Traders to Add Upside Bets
Crude Oil Price Update: Last Week’s Pause Pushed Retail Traders to Add Upside Bets
2023-09-24 23:00:00
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow
2023-09-21 23:00:00
Hawkish Fed Pause Continues to Weigh on Risk Assets
Hawkish Fed Pause Continues to Weigh on Risk Assets
2023-09-21 15:22:15
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Silver
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023