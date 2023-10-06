Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro 2-Day Rally Sees Retail Bets Become Slightly More Bearish, Will EUR/USD Rise?
2023-10-05 23:00:00
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: Brent, WTI Prices Plunge after Weaker US Demand
2023-10-05 11:17:34
Asia Day Ahead: STI at Key Support, Natural Gas Touches Eight-Month High
2023-10-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
2023-10-03 09:30:34
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses
2023-10-06 05:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD on Bearish Path After Meltdown Ahead of US NFP
2023-10-05 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Sterling Brushes Off PMI Data and Eyes Recovery
2023-10-05 16:08:34
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY in Calm Waters for Now but Bullish Breakout Looms
2023-10-04 19:35:00
More View More
Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses

Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Gold and Silver: Near-Term Technical Update

  • Gold and silver prices take a breather from losses
  • This is allowing support levels to be reinforced
  • What are key levels to watch in the event of breakouts?
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Analysis

In recent days, gold and silver prices have pressed the brakes, bringing their losing streak since late September to a pause. Given recent price action, how is the near-term technical outlook shaping up for precious metals?

On the daily chart below, we can see that gold has confirmed a breakout under rising support from earlier this year. Meanwhile, a bearish Death Cross has recently formed between the 50- and 200-day moving averages. As such, the technical outlook remains broadly focused on the downside.

In recent days, prices have confirmed a breakout under the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement level of 1848.37. That is now placing the focus on the current 2023 low of 1804.78 as immediate support. As such, a bounce is possible. However, the moving averages may hold as resistance, maintaining the broader downside focus.

Otherwise, extending lower exposes the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1714.83 as a medium-term bearish objective.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Chart

XAU/USD Analysis

Chart Created in TradingView

XAG/USD Analysis

Meanwhile, silver prices are facing a similar landscape. Like gold, XAG/USD has confirmed a breakout above rising support. Losses in the previous week have brought prices to test support, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 20.83.

A hold at support and subsequent bounce would shift the focus on the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement here as well, around 21.85. The latter may hold as resistance, potentially reinstating the near-term bearish perspective.

Otherwise, continuing lower from here exposes the 78.6% level of 19.39 before the 17.56 – 18.09 support zone from last year comes into focus.

{ICGS Silver}

Silver Daily Chart

XAG/USD Analysis

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Contributing Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro 2-Day Rally Sees Retail Bets Become Slightly More Bearish, Will EUR/USD Rise?
Euro 2-Day Rally Sees Retail Bets Become Slightly More Bearish, Will EUR/USD Rise?
2023-10-05 23:00:00
US Treasury Yields Take a Breather as Markets Brace for NFP
US Treasury Yields Take a Breather as Markets Brace for NFP
2023-10-05 14:56:54
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Seemingly Supported by Bearish Retail Bets
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Seemingly Supported by Bearish Retail Bets
2023-10-05 05:00:00
Crude Oil Eyeing 7 Percent Drop this Week So Far as Retail Bets Becoming More Bullish
Crude Oil Eyeing 7 Percent Drop this Week So Far as Retail Bets Becoming More Bullish
2023-10-04 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Silver
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023