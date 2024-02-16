FX Pairs Test Key Levels but Lack Desired Momentum

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Gains After Weak US Retail Sales but US PPI Poses Threat to Recovery
2024-02-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-14 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Picking Up a Small Bid as Oversold Conditions Begin to Clear
2024-02-16 14:07:12
Gold Prices Bounce off Confluence Support, Markets Eye US PPI for Fed Cues
2024-02-15 23:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Retail Sales Soar in January to Erase December Slump, GBP Unfazed
2024-02-16 09:11:53
UK Recession Confirmed by Dismal Q4 GDP Data – GBP, FTSE Reaction
2024-02-15 09:11:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Gains on Hot US PPI but FX Intervention Chatter May Cap Upside
2024-02-16 16:20:00
Japanese Yen Gains As Growth Data Put Spotlight On BOJ Policy Shift
2024-02-15 13:00:00
More View More
FX Pairs Test Key Levels but Lack Desired Momentum

FX Pairs Test Key Levels but Lack Desired Momentum

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

AI generated article

Today's market summary starts with a focus on improved UK retail sales, which increased by 3.4% in January after a decline in December. Surprisingly, this good news did not lead to an increase in the value of the pound. The video also mentions that the PPI data is not expected to have a big impact on the market. Instead, it focuses on the Michigan consumer sentiment, which has been improving in the US.

One important point made in the video is about the lack of conviction and momentum in the FX market. Even when key technical levels are breached, they don't seem to result in sustained directional moves. Central banks are expected to cut interest rates, but it's still uncertain when this will happen. The market's previous aggressive expectations of rate cuts have been scaled back, indicating that there is convergence between market expectations and the Fed's stance on the matter. Major global central banks are being cautious about cutting rates too soon and causing more inflation.

The video then provides some charts and analysis for different currency pairs and commodities. It mentions that the US dollar has been strong lately, thanks to solid CPI data, while gold prices have dropped due to the this very effect in the greenback. The pound-yen pair has surpassed a resistance level, but it's unsure if there is enough momentum to sustain this upward movement. There is also significant risk with the Japanese yen, as Japanese officials have hinted at the possibility of intervening in the foreign exchange market. Despite concerns like the UK recession and Berkshire Hathaway reducing its Apple exposure, the S&P 500 and Nikkei stock indices continue to reach new highs.

To sum it up, the video emphasizes the lack of momentum in the market and the uncertainty surrounding central banks' decisions to cut interest rates. It suggests paying attention to key levels of support and resistance when navigating financial markets

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Major Economies Under Pressure as the UK and Japan Confirm Technical Recessions
Major Economies Under Pressure as the UK and Japan Confirm Technical Recessions
2024-02-15 14:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Move Higher Again​​​​
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Move Higher Again​​​​
2024-02-15 11:30:00
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 hit Fresh Records, and Nikkei 225 Surges to 38,000
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 hit Fresh Records, and Nikkei 225 Surges to 38,000
2024-02-13 11:30:00
Advertisement