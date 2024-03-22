 Skip to Content
​​​FTSE 100 Surge Pauses while DAX 40, S&P 500 Consolidate Below Record Highs

​​​FTSE 100 Surge Pauses while DAX 40, S&P 500 Consolidate Below Record Highs

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

FTSE 100, DAX 40, and S&P 500 Prices and Analysis

​​​FTSE 100 rallies to ten-month high

​​The FTSE 100’s rally to its 7,902 ten-month high on the back of the Bank of England’s (BoE) dovish stance amid a falling British pound may give way to some profit-taking ahead of the weekend. ​Strong support now comes in between the December-to-mid-March highs at 7,786 to 7,747.

​A rise above 7,902 will likely engage the 7,938 April 2023 peak.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

DAX 40 is expected to consolidate below this week’s record high

​The DAX 40 is likely to short-term consolidate below this week’s new 18,210 record high as investors might take some chips off the table ahead of the weekend. ​Support can be seen between Thursday’s 18,052 low and the 18,044 mid-March high as well as along the February-to-March accelerated uptrend line at 18,008.

​Above 18,210 lies the 18,500 region.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart

S&P 500 made yet another record high

​The S&P 500 has risen to yet another record high, this time at 5,261, a rise above which would put the 5,300 mark on the cards. ​Minor support below the 5,200 mark can be spotted at the 5,165 early March high.

​Much further down the October to March uptrend line at 5,155 continues to offer support.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

