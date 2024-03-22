FTSE 100 Surge Pauses while DAX 40, S&P 500 Consolidate Below Record Highs
What's on this page
FTSE 100, DAX 40, and S&P 500 Prices and Analysis
FTSE 100 rallies to ten-month high
The FTSE 100’s rally to its 7,902 ten-month high on the back of the Bank of England’s (BoE) dovish stance amid a falling British pound may give way to some profit-taking ahead of the weekend. Strong support now comes in between the December-to-mid-March highs at 7,786 to 7,747.
A rise above 7,902 will likely engage the 7,938 April 2023 peak.
FTSE 100 Daily Chart
DAX 40 is expected to consolidate below this week’s record high
The DAX 40 is likely to short-term consolidate below this week’s new 18,210 record high as investors might take some chips off the table ahead of the weekend. Support can be seen between Thursday’s 18,052 low and the 18,044 mid-March high as well as along the February-to-March accelerated uptrend line at 18,008.
Above 18,210 lies the 18,500 region.
DAX 40 Daily Price Chart
S&P 500 made yet another record high
The S&P 500 has risen to yet another record high, this time at 5,261, a rise above which would put the 5,300 mark on the cards. Minor support below the 5,200 mark can be spotted at the 5,165 early March high.
Much further down the October to March uptrend line at 5,155 continues to offer support.
S&P 500 Daily Price Chart
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|0%
|-1%
|0%
|Weekly
|-6%
|-2%
|-3%
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.