FTSE 100 Stalls as Nikkei 225, S&P 500 Hit yet More Record Highs

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
2024-03-03 18:00:00
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EU Core Inflation Remains Sticky, EUR/USD Testing 1.0800 Again
2024-03-01 10:55:17
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back Despite Red-Sea Supply Worries
2024-02-27 14:41:18
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Still Close to Highs, and Hang Seng Continues to Rally
2024-02-27 11:00:01
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.
2024-03-04 09:23:35
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Probes Fresh Multi-Month Highs, More to Follow as NFPs Loom?
2024-03-04 09:02:08
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
2024-03-04 12:30:12
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
2024-03-03 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Recovers on Ueda's Dovish Remarks, Critical Tech Levels Ahead
2024-03-01 16:10:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Yen Appeal Proves Short-lived, Wage Data in Focus
2024-03-01 09:11:15
FTSE 100 Stalls as Nikkei 225, S&P 500 Hit yet More Record Highs

FTSE 100 Stalls as Nikkei 225, S&P 500 Hit yet More Record Highs

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

What's on this page

Nikkei 225, FTSE 100, and S&P 500 Prices and Analysis

​​​The Nikkei 225 made yet another record high above the 40,000 mark

​ The Nikkei 225 has once more topped the psychological 40,000 mark, having already done so on Friday, boosted by tech/AI stocks like Tokyo Electron amid a shift towards tech nearshoring and foreign funds leaving Chinese stock markets for Japanese ones.

​However, risks such as China's economic fluctuations, potential yen strengthening, and changes in the Bank of Japan's policy could impact the index's upward trajectory as could the currently highly overbought levels of the index.

​A minor retracement lower may take the Nikkei 225 back towards its 23 February high at 39,638 below which lies the 1989 previous record high at 38,957.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

FTSE 100 is finding it difficult to reach the 7,710 to 7,769 region

​The FTSE 100’s recovery from last week’s 7,596 low is finding it difficult to reach the early February high at 7,710. This level and the 23 February high at 7,717 need to be exceeded for the more significant 7,750 to 7,769 resistance area to be reached. It consists of the December-to-February highs.

​Minor support sits between Friday’s low and the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,645 to 7,640.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

S&P 500 makes another record high

​The S&P 500 surged higher again towards the end of last week and came close to the 5,150 region, hitting yet another record high ahead of this week’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and US labor data. Further up lies the 5,200 zone while support can be spotted around the 23 February high at 5,111.

​Below it lies the February-to-March tentative uptrend line at 5,088.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

