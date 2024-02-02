FTSE 100 Resumes its Advance, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Near Record Highs

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Battered By Fed, Stays Down Despite Small Core HICP Beat
2024-02-01 10:40:00
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent, WTI Update: Oil on Track for Sizeable Weekly Loss
2024-02-02 09:12:47
Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
2024-01-30 09:13:04
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
2024-01-31 00:23:44
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Jumps After NFPs Smash Estimates, Gold Slumps
2024-02-02 13:56:17
Gold Price Forecast: US Jobs Data to Shape Near-Term Trend, Setup on XAU/USD
2024-02-01 21:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoE Kept Rates Unchanged but Revised Inflation Outlook Eyes Cuts
2024-02-01 12:41:19
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups
2024-02-01 15:47:04
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
More View More
FTSE 100 Resumes its Advance, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Near Record Highs

FTSE 100 Resumes its Advance, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Near Record Highs

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 gunning for Wednesday’s high

​​The FTSE 100’s dip to 7,600 as Bank of England (BoE) officials hinted at delayed interest rate cuts has been followed by a rise back towards Wednesday’s 7,690 high amid stronger-than-expected US earnings and general risk-on sentiment.

​A move above 7,690 and the 11 January high at 7,694 will have the mid-October high at 7,702 in its sights. Further up the July and September highs can be spotted at 7,723 to 7,747.

​Minor support can be found at last Friday’s 7,653 high and then at Tuesday’s 7,642 low. ​While this week’s low at 7,600 underpins, the medium-term uptrend remains intact.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Retail Sentiment data show 45.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.22 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.03% lower than yesterday and 33.05% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.92% higher than yesterday and 36.72% higher than last week.

FTSE 100 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -9% -3%
Weekly -3% -12% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 40 nears record high

​The DAX 40 index swiftly recovered from Thursday’s 16,782 low and is about to revisit its current record high at 17,020, boosted by better-than-expected earnings by Amazon and Meta Platforms which propelled US indices higher.

​Above 17,020 is no-man’s land with the 17,100 mark representing a possible upside target. This will remain in play while no bearish reversal to below Thursday’s low at 16,782 takes place.​Support above that low sits at the early January 16,960 high and also at the 24 January 16,925 high.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 trades back in record highs

​The S&P 500’s short-term bearish reversal off Monday’s record high at 4,931 amid pushed-back US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut expectations was short-lived. Strong US tech earnings led to a rapid advance from Wednesday’s 4,842 low to Thursday’s new record high at 4,941 above which beckons the psychological 5,000 mark.

​Good support is seen between Tuesday’s 4,899 low and the 4,903 late January high today ahead of the all-important US Non-Farm Payrolls.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Technical Analysis on USD/CAD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD
US Dollar Forecast: Technical Analysis on USD/CAD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD
2024-02-01 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups
Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups
2024-02-01 15:47:04
Fed and BoE leave interest rates untouched, Apple, Amazon, and Meta earnings next
Fed and BoE leave interest rates untouched, Apple, Amazon, and Meta earnings next
2024-02-01 14:30:27
Markets Await the FOMC and Look for Clues Around First Rate Cut
Markets Await the FOMC and Look for Clues Around First Rate Cut
2024-01-31 16:30:47
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024