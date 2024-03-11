 Skip to Content
FTSE 100 rallies off morning low, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 subdued after Friday payrolls​​​​​

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Prices and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 fights to hold 50-day moving average

​The past three weeks have seen the index drift back from its February high, with wide intraday swings indicating a hard-fought battle between buyers and sellers.

​For the moment, the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) continues to provide support, halting any further decline in the short term. Selling last week petered out at 7600, so a close below this level would be a bearish development.​In the short term, the 7700 and then 7770 levels are initial targets to watch in the event of a renewed move higher.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

Dow eases back from record high

​Bullish momentum has faltered here in the short-term. Friday’s attempted bounce ran out of steam at trendline resistance from the record high earlier in February.

​ A drop below last week’s low of 38,452 would then see the price test the 50-day SMA. The index has not touched the 50-day SMA since early November, a remarkable run. Below this lies the previous record high at 37,825.​A close back above 39,000 might signal a break of trendline resistance, and open the way to the 39,287 highs from late February.

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 stumbles

​After hitting a record high on Friday, the index dropped back, with a sharp reversal for Nvidia stock sending shivers through the market.​Further weakness may test rising trendline support from early January, while below this lies horizontal support at the previous record of 17,656. Beyond this comes the 50-day SMA – like the Dow, the Nasdaq 100 has not tested this indicator since early November.

​Nonetheless, the price remains just over 2% from a record high, with a substantial pullback yet to materialise.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart​​

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

