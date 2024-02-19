 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
Markets Week Ahead: US Indices, Gold Recover Losses After US Inflation Fears
2024-02-18 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Bias Prevails; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-02-18 06:00:00
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
Gold (XAU/USD) Nudges Higher in Early Trade, Resistance Levels Near
2024-02-19 08:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Indices, Gold Recover Losses After US Inflation Fears
2024-02-18 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Indices, Gold Recover Losses After US Inflation Fears
2024-02-18 18:00:00
UK Retail Sales Soar in January to Erase December Slump, GBP Unfazed
2024-02-16 09:11:53
US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Bias Prevails; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-02-18 06:00:00
USD/JPY Gains on Hot US PPI but FX Intervention Chatter May Cap Upside
2024-02-16 16:20:00
FTSE 100 Probes Resistance while DAX and Nikkei Consolidate below Last Week's Highs​​​

FTSE 100 Probes Resistance while DAX and Nikkei Consolidate below Last Week’s Highs​​​

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Nikkei 225 Charts and Analysis

​​​FTSE 100 flirts with resistance zone

​The FTSE 100’s swift rally off last week’s 7,464 low amid positive earnings, softer UK inflation and much stronger-than-expected retail sales and despite the country slipping into a technical recession, has taken the index to 7,722, a near six-week high on Friday.​This level remains in play on Monday which is likely to be a quiet one as US markets are shut for its President’s Day.

​Minor support below the psychological 7,000 mark is seen along the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,618.

FTSE100 Daily Chart

DAX 40 retraces lower from last week’s record high

​The DAX 40 index is seen coming off last week’s record high at 17,197 and nears Friday’s 17,060 low. If it were to give way, at least a minor top would be formed with the early February high at 17,020 being back in sight, together with the psychological 17,000 mark.

​Minor resistance above Monday’s 17,109 intraday high can be found at Thursday’s 17,123 high.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

​The Nikkei 225 consolidates below its 34-year high

​The Nikkei 225’s swift ascent to last week’s 34-year high at 38,876 is taking a breather as the index is short-term consolidating. ​A rise above 38,876 would put the 1989 record high at 38,957 and also the psychological 40,000 mark on the cards.

​Slips may find support at Friday’s 38,239 low, a slip-through which would put the minor 38,000 mark back on the cards.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

