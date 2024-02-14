FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures

​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40, Dow Jones 30 Analysis and Charts

FTSE 100 recoups losses after UK CPI data

​The index took a sharp drop on Tuesday in the wake of the US consumer price inflation (CPI) data.​The price has now reversed course and sits at its lowest level since mid-January. It has also closed below trendline resistance from the 2023 highs. A move to 7400, the low from January, looks likely, and then beyond this comes the 7250 zone that was key support throughout 2023.

​UK inflation data boosted the index thanks to sterling weakness, putting it on a stronger footing against other indices in early trading.

FTSE100 Daily Chart

​

​Dax slips back to 50-day moving average

​The consolidation of the past three weeks gave way to losses on Tuesday, and a test of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) seems likely.​Below this comes 16,532, then down to 16,345, where the price found support earlier in 2024, and then from there the 16,155 level and 200-day SMA come into view.

The price remains close to its record high, and if the 50-day SMA holds we may yet see a bounce.

DAX 40 Daily Price

​

​Dow heads lower after US inflation

​The Dow briefly traded at its lowest level in more than two weeks following the hotter-than-expected US CPI report.​The index has not suffered a serious retracement since the Q4 rally began in late October. A pullback from here targets the 50-day SMA, and then 37,129, where the price found support in early January.

​A close back above 38,780 would suggest that the buyers have managed to reassert control.

Dow Jones Daily Chart