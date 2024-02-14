 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
2024-02-14 00:20:00
Euro Price Outlook: Hot US CPI Weighs on the Euro
2024-02-13 15:44:32
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Crude Oil Prices Supported By US Inventory Levels, Geopolitics
2024-02-07 14:30:07
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
FTSE 100 Struggles while Dax and Dow Hold Steady
2024-02-12 11:45:49
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
2024-02-14 11:05:00
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
2024-02-14 00:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Update – UK Inflation Unchanged in January, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
2024-02-14 08:20:44
UK Jobs and Earnings Data Give the Pound a Boost – GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2024-02-13 09:11:55
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Hot US Inflation Sparks Bullish Breakout, Key Levels Ahead
2024-02-13 18:10:00
US Dollar on Tenterhooks ahead of US CPI; Setups on Gold, USD/JPY & GBP/USD
2024-02-13 00:10:00
More View More
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures

FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40, Dow Jones 30 Analysis and Charts

FTSE 100 recoups losses after UK CPI data

​The index took a sharp drop on Tuesday in the wake of the US consumer price inflation (CPI) data.​The price has now reversed course and sits at its lowest level since mid-January. It has also closed below trendline resistance from the 2023 highs. A move to 7400, the low from January, looks likely, and then beyond this comes the 7250 zone that was key support throughout 2023.

​UK inflation data boosted the index thanks to sterling weakness, putting it on a stronger footing against other indices in early trading.

FTSE100 Daily Chart

Retail trader data shows 72.40% of traders are net-long the FTSE100 with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.62 to 1. The number of traders net long is 21.32% higher than yesterday and 93.96% higher than last week, while the number of traders net short is 25.71% lower than yesterday and 54.50% lower than last week.

See What This Means for Price Action:

FTSE 100 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 19% 0%
Weekly 19% -17% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Dax slips back to 50-day moving average

​The consolidation of the past three weeks gave way to losses on Tuesday, and a test of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) seems likely.​Below this comes 16,532, then down to 16,345, where the price found support earlier in 2024, and then from there the 16,155 level and 200-day SMA come into view.

The price remains close to its record high, and if the 50-day SMA holds we may yet see a bounce.

DAX 40 Daily Price

Trading is all about confidence - See our guide below

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Dow heads lower after US inflation

​The Dow briefly traded at its lowest level in more than two weeks following the hotter-than-expected US CPI report.​The index has not suffered a serious retracement since the Q4 rally began in late October. A pullback from here targets the 50-day SMA, and then 37,129, where the price found support in early January.

​A close back above 38,780 would suggest that the buyers have managed to reassert control.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 hit Fresh Records, and Nikkei 225 Surges to 38,000
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 hit Fresh Records, and Nikkei 225 Surges to 38,000
2024-02-13 11:30:00
FTSE 100 Struggles while Dax and Dow Hold Steady
FTSE 100 Struggles while Dax and Dow Hold Steady
2024-02-12 11:45:49
CPI Revisions Have Little Impact on USD and Equity Indices Reach New Highs
CPI Revisions Have Little Impact on USD and Equity Indices Reach New Highs
2024-02-09 16:00:29
US Dollar Eyes US CPI for Fresh Signals, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
US Dollar Eyes US CPI for Fresh Signals, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2024-02-08 21:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Germany 40
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
FTSE 100
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024