FTSE 100 in Recovery Mode while DAX 40 and S&P 500 Surge Ahead

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds Up Despite More Shaky PMIs, ECB Rate Decision Up Next
2024-01-24 10:14:31
US Dollar Forecast – Technical Analysis on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-01-23 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Despite News of More US/UK Strikes in Yemen
2024-01-23 14:00:48
Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) Edge Cautiously Higher - Follow through Lacking
2024-01-22 17:09:45
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Wavers, GBP/USD Forges Symmetrical Triangle, Russell 2000 Eyes Breakout
2024-01-23 23:30:00
Gold and Silver Continue to Struggle, Heavyweight US Data Releases Later this Week
2024-01-23 17:00:01
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Rallies on Robust UK PMIs, GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2024-01-24 11:05:29
Gold Wavers, GBP/USD Forges Symmetrical Triangle, Russell 2000 Eyes Breakout
2024-01-23 23:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast – Technical Analysis on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-01-23 18:30:00
USD/JPY Slips Lower After BoJ Stands Pat but Hints on Improving Inflation Outlook
2024-01-23 08:28:19
More View More
FTSE 100 in Recovery Mode while DAX 40 and S&P 500 Surge Ahead

FTSE 100 in Recovery Mode while DAX 40 and S&P 500 Surge Ahead

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

  • FTSE 100 in recovery mode
  • DAX 40 resumes its ascent after Tuesday's pause
  • S&P 500 once more trades at new record highs

Download our free Q1 2024 Equities forecasts

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

​​​FTSE 100 in recovery mode

​The FTSE 100’s gradual advance from last week’s six-week low at 7,403 on pared-back rate cut expectations has been helped by mining stocks rallying as optimism over demand from China pushed iron ore prices higher. ​A rise above Tuesday’s 7,527 high has the mid-November and early December highs at 7,535 to 7,543 and also the 55- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) at 7,560 to 7,565 in its sights.

​Minor support below Wednesday’s 7,498 intraday low sits at Tuesday’s 7,466 low ahead of the 5 December 7,459 low and last week’s 7,403 trough.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

FTSE 100 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 11% -5%
Weekly -13% 6% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

​DAX 40 resumes its ascent after Tuesday’s pause

​The DAX 40 index continues its advance, having briefly paused it on Tuesday, and approaches the 8 January high at 16,785 with the more significant 11 and 15 January highs at 16,792 to 16,841 representing further upside targets ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

​Minor support below Wednesday’s 16,674 intraday low can be seen at Friday’s 16,657 high and then at Thursday’s high and Tuesday’s low at 16,630 to 16,623.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

​S&P 500 once more trades in new record highs

​The S&P 500 continues its advance into new record high territory following Netflix earnings, the first of the ‘magnificent seven’ to report, which showed a new record subscriber count in the fourth quarter, better-than-expected revenue and a strong earnings guidance for the current quarter. ​The psychological 5,000 mark remains in focus and may be reached over the coming weeks and months but first, the minor psychological 4,900 level needs to be exceeded.

​Minor support sits at Monday’s 4,868 high and more significant support between Friday’s high and Tuesday’s low at 4,845 to 4,844.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Options for Beginners
Options for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Complete Beginner's Trading Guides
Get My Guides

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Wavers, GBP/USD Forges Symmetrical Triangle, Russell 2000 Eyes Breakout
Gold Wavers, GBP/USD Forges Symmetrical Triangle, Russell 2000 Eyes Breakout
2024-01-23 23:30:00
US Dollar Forecast – Technical Analysis on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
US Dollar Forecast – Technical Analysis on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-01-23 18:30:00
BoJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged as Markets Await Big US Data
BoJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged as Markets Await Big US Data
2024-01-23 15:31:22
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
2024-01-22 15:30:15
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Germany 40
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
FTSE 100
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024