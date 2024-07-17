 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Technical Setups
2024-07-15 12:05:12
Market Week Ahead: ECB, Inflation, US Earnings, Tech Stocks
2024-07-12 16:25:50
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
2024-07-17 11:00:12
Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​
2024-07-16 10:00:13
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) - Ready to Print a New All-Time High, Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-16 13:06:10
Gold Price Update: September Rate Cut Reawakens Gold Bulls
2024-07-15 16:07:23
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Inflation Remains Sticky; GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-17 07:54:05
USD Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Technical Setups
2024-07-15 12:05:12
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Weakens as Powell's Dovish Tone Impacts Yields
2024-07-16 07:59:29
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Latest
2024-07-15 07:25:37
More View More
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​

​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Dow Jones 30

​​​FTSE 100 holds above support

​The index bounced from the 8150 support zone yesterday, halting any downside for the time being.​Recent gains have petered out around 8300, so a close above this is needed to revive a bullish view in the short term and open the way to the May highs.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Dax bounce fails to carry on

​While the index bounced from the lows of the session yesterday, and held above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), it has failed to carry on these gains.

​A close back below the 50-day SMA brings the 100-day SMA into view. This acted as support throughout June. Bulls will want to see a close back above 18,700 to put the index back on course to reach the previous highs.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Dow leaps towards 41,000

​The index surged yesterday, building on the strong gains of the previous week.​It currently sits at a new record high, just below 41,000. Some consolidation may be expected around current levels but the overall bullish view remains intact.

​Some short-term weakness may test the 40,000 level once more.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​
Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​
2024-07-16 10:00:13
USD Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Technical Setups
USD Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Technical Setups
2024-07-15 12:05:12
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Begin Week on a Cautious Note
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Begin Week on a Cautious Note
2024-07-15 10:00:14
Gold Prices In Q3 2024 Are Mixed
Gold Prices In Q3 2024 Are Mixed
2024-07-13 08:45:18
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 17, 2024
Germany 40
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 17, 2024
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 17, 2024