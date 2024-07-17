​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Dow Jones 30

​​​FTSE 100 holds above support

​The index bounced from the 8150 support zone yesterday, halting any downside for the time being.​Recent gains have petered out around 8300, so a close above this is needed to revive a bullish view in the short term and open the way to the May highs.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

​

​Dax bounce fails to carry on

​While the index bounced from the lows of the session yesterday, and held above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), it has failed to carry on these gains.

​A close back below the 50-day SMA brings the 100-day SMA into view. This acted as support throughout June. Bulls will want to see a close back above 18,700 to put the index back on course to reach the previous highs.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

​

​Dow leaps towards 41,000

​The index surged yesterday, building on the strong gains of the previous week.​It currently sits at a new record high, just below 41,000. Some consolidation may be expected around current levels but the overall bullish view remains intact.

​Some short-term weakness may test the 40,000 level once more.

Dow Jones Daily Chart