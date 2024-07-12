 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Euro Edges Up As Key US, German Inflation Numbers Approach. Powell On Tap Again
2024-07-10 12:00:39
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs
2024-07-11 10:00:35
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
US Dollar Slumps After Inflation Eases Further - Stocks, Gold, and Silver Rally
2024-07-11 12:59:50
Gold Prices Edge Closer To Record Highs As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Boost Demand
2024-07-11 11:30:16
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
British Pound Latest – UK GDP Beats Estimates, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
2024-07-11 07:41:01
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest - Cable Under Pressure as Gilt Yields Slide
2024-07-10 15:00:20
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Japanese Yen Analysis – USD/JPY Trims Losses; Official Intervention or Jawboning?
2024-07-12 07:56:25
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – Bond Buying, Rate Expectations, and Fed Chair Powell
2024-07-09 08:15:21
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 on track for third straight day of gains as Russell 2000 rallies by over 3.5%

​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 on track for third straight day of gains as Russell 2000 rallies by over 3.5%

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Russell 2000 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 tries to break through the downtrend line

​The FTSE 100 is on track for its third straight day of gains and is in the process of breaking through its May-to-July downtrend line at 8,259 with last week’s high at 8,287 representing the next upside target. Further up sits the 8,314 late June peak.

​Potential slips should find support around Thursday’s 8,234 high.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

​DAX 40 on track for third straight day of gains

​The DAX 40’s advance is taking it towards its May-to-July downtrend line at 18,628, above which beckons last week’s high at 18,665. Minor support can be found between the 1 July high at 18,466 and the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 18,428.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

​Russell 2000 nears April peak

​The Russell 2000 rallied by over 3.5% following Thursday’s US softer-than-expected CPI print as rotation out of highly overvalued technology stocks into small caps was taking place with the June peak at 2,145 about to be hit. Once bettered, the index will be trading at levels last seen in January 2022 with the next upside target representing the January 2022 peak at 2,291.

​Potential slips may find support around the 2,123 May high.

Russell 2000 Daily Chart

