Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 09, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit by Selling, Nasdaq 100 Losses Contained for Now
US Dollar Index Slips As US Manufacturing Contracts Again, Gold Nudges Higher
Markets Week Ahead: ECB Rate Decision, US NFPs – USD, Gold, Euro, Nasdaq
GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 as USD Picks Up a Bid, UK Manufacturing Expands in May
British Pound Edges Up Vs USD, Market Looks To US PCE Numbers As Next Big Clue
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Technical Outlook – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Recover from Last Week’s Lows

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 on track for third day of gains

​On Monday morning the FTSE 100 briefly rallied above last week’s high at 8,345 before giving back some of its recent gains. Above Monday’s 8,364 intraday high lies the 8,400 region and the May record high at 8,479.

​Potential slips may find support around the 24 May low at 8,249.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

FTSE 100 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 34% 0% 9%
Weekly 42% -16% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
DAX 40 remains short-term bid

​The DAX 40’s bounce off last week’s low at 18,379 has so far taken it to Monday’s intraday high at 18,700 before stalling ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting at which a 25 basis-point rate cut is expected to be announced. If the 18,700 level were overcome, the late May high at 18,854 could be back in the frame.

​Minor support can be found around the 24 May low at 18,514.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

S&P 500 likely ended corrective move lower on Friday

​The S&P 500’s corrective move lower from its May record high at 5,343 to Friday’s 5,192 low probably ended at last week’s low as it appears to be an Elliott wave abc zig-zag correction which should be followed by an advance to new all-time highs. The medium-term uptrend will remain intact while the late May low at 5,192 underpins.​Minor support can be spotted at the 30 May high at 5,260 and the 23 May low at 5,257.

​Minor resistance sits at the 28 May high at 5,321.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

