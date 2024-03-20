FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Look Bid Ahead of FOMC Meeting

FTSE100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Daily Prices, Analysis, and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 still consolidates below last week’s ten-month high

​​The FTSE 100’s rally to its 7,786 ten-month high, made last week, has been followed by a minor consolidation to Tuesday’s 7,694 low before energy stock gains on the back of the oil price rising to its October highs boosted the index ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy meeting.

​Strong resistance remains to be seen between the 7,747 to 7,769 September to December highs ahead of last week’s 7,786 peak.

​Support above 7,694 can be spotted at last week’s 7,713 low as well as the 7,710 to 7,702 October and early February highs.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

FTSE 100 Mixed Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 1% 3% 2% Weekly 28% -21% -5%

​

​DAX 40 on track to make yet another record high

​The DAX 40 is on track to make yet another record high close to the 18,050 mark ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting as investors continue to invest in relatively undervalued German companies in the hope that the country will soon grow again.

​Above 18,050 lies the 18,200 region which remains in focus while the February-to-March accelerated uptrend line at 17,920 underpins, together with Thursday’s low at 17,865.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart

Recommended by Nick Cawley Traits of Successful Traders Get My Guide

​

​S&P 500 is trying to make yet another record high

​The S&P 500 continues to trade in the 5,150 region but is trying to make another record high ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting with the minor psychological 5,200 zone being in focus.

​The October to March uptrend line at 5,132 continues to offer support.

S&P500 Daily Price Chart