​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Bid Ahead of Powell Speech​​​

News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
EUR/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected Euro Area PMIs, Weak US Dollar
2024-08-22 08:34:08
News
IG Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Oil, AUD/USD and DAX
2024-08-22 13:00:28
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Dec 12 when Oil - US Crude traded near 68.64.
2024-08-22 01:23:31
News
Nikkei 225, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Lose Upside Momentum
2024-08-22 11:30:49
Nikkei 225 Boosted by Strong Dow and Nasdaq 100​​​
2024-08-20 11:00:33
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Jackson Hole
2024-08-20 13:15:15
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2024-08-21 13:01:27
News
Strong Yen Weighed on Japan’s Trade Balance in July, Fed Speakers up Next
2024-08-21 08:10:50
US Dollar Remains Weak Ahead of Jackson Hole, USD/JPY and Gold Latest
2024-08-19 13:00:27
Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

What's on this page

​​​FTSE rises ahead of Jackson Hole speeches

​The FTSE 100 has seen some profit-taking this week after almost two weeks of buying frenzy. Ahead of speeches by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 3pm and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey at 4pm at the Jackson Hole symposium, which may provide clarity on central bank monetary policy. Given the content of these speeches, the index may either revisit the 55-day simple moving average at 8,218 or retest Monday’s high at 8,374. This is part of key resistance which rises to the early August peak at 8,404.

​Below 8,218 lies a significant support zone between the late May to early July lows at 8,138-to-8,106.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

​​DAX 40 still gunning for 18,580 late July peak

​The DAX 40's swift rebound from the 17 August low at 17,021 has brought it close to the late July high of 18,580 which remains in sight.

​Minor support can be seen along the 55-day simple moving average at 18,241 ahead of the 9 July low at 18,211.

Dax 40 Daily Chart

​S&P 500 awaits Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech

​ The S&P 500's rally from the 5 August low at 5,091, which ended one day short of matching a 20-year winning streak, so far took it to Thursday’s high at 5,642. ​​Ahead of Jerome Powell’s 3pm speech on Friday, trading between the 5,462 high and 5,562 low seen on Thursday is likely to occur.

​A rise above 5,642 would probably meet the July record high of 5,669. Potential declines below 5,562 may find support around the late June high at 5,524.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

