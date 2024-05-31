 Skip to Content
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 09, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC’s June Meet
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit by Selling, Nasdaq 100 Losses Contained for Now
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Continuation in Play with Key Support Under Threat
Gold (XAU/USD) Eyes Support, US GDP and Core PCE on the Horizon
British Pound Edges Up Vs USD, Market Looks To US PCE Numbers As Next Big Clue
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rejected at Resistance. What Now?
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Technical Outlook – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US PCE inflation print​​​

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

FTSE 100, DAX40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 recovers from near one-month low

​The FTSE 100 slid to a near-one-month low at 8,138 on Thursday before recovering as real estate and telecom shares outperformed. Auto Trader shares rose by 12.9% in the UK as the company reported FY revenue and profits above expectations.

​The 24 May low at 8,249 represents the first upside target, followed by the 28 May high at 8,345.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

DAX 40 revisits tentative uptrend line

​The DAX 40 is revisiting its April-to-May tentative uptrend line which so far underpins at 18,420 with Thursday’s low at 18,379. While this continues to be the case, the April high and mid-May low at 18,623 to 18,636 may be revisited. ​Failure at 18,379 would put the 18,238 late April high on the cards.

​Short-term downside pressure should remain in play while Tuesday’s high at 18,854 caps.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

S&P 500 remains short-term under pressure

​The S&P 500’s corrective move lower from last week’s record high at 5,343 has taken it to 5,220, below which lies the mid-May low at 5,194. If fallen through, the 8 May low at 5,164 may be reached next.

​Minor resistance can be spotted at the 23 May low at 5,257.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

