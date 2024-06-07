 Skip to Content
Massive surprise in NFP and average earnings in May propel USD, yields higher - Unemployment rate ticks up, to 4%

​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US Non-Farm Payrolls report

​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US Non-Farm Payrolls report

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 continues to recover from Tuesday’s low

​​The FTSE 100 formed a bullish hammer formation on Tuesday which was confirmed by Thursday’s daily chart close above Tuesday’s high at 8,268. A gradual advance towards Monday’s high at 8,364 remains at hand, provided that US Non-Farm Payrolls don’t throw a spanner in the works and that the April-to-June support line at 8,218 underpins.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

DAX 40 capped by downtrend line

​The DAX 40’s rally off this week’s 18,361 low took it to its May-to-June downtrend line at 18,786 before being rejected by it. A fall through Thursday’s low at 18,599 would have short-term negative implications with this week’s low and the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 18,361 to 18,344 possibly being back in play. Resistance above 18,786 can be found at the 18,854 late May high.

DAX 40 Daily Price

S&P 500 trades in record highs ahead of NFP report

​The S&P 500 trades in all-time highs around the 5,360 mark ahead of today’s US Non-Farm Payrolls with the 5,400 mark remaining in sight, provided that Thursday’s low at 5,334 underpins. Above this level minor support can be seen at the 5,343 May peak.

​Failure at 5,334 ona daily chart closing basis would target the 28 May high at 5,321 in the first instance, followed by Monday’s high at 5,299.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

