FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US Non-Farm Payrolls report
What's on this page
FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts
FTSE 100 continues to recover from Tuesday’s low
The FTSE 100 formed a bullish hammer formation on Tuesday which was confirmed by Thursday’s daily chart close above Tuesday’s high at 8,268. A gradual advance towards Monday’s high at 8,364 remains at hand, provided that US Non-Farm Payrolls don’t throw a spanner in the works and that the April-to-June support line at 8,218 underpins.
FTSE 100 Daily Chart
DAX 40 capped by downtrend line
The DAX 40’s rally off this week’s 18,361 low took it to its May-to-June downtrend line at 18,786 before being rejected by it. A fall through Thursday’s low at 18,599 would have short-term negative implications with this week’s low and the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 18,361 to 18,344 possibly being back in play. Resistance above 18,786 can be found at the 18,854 late May high.
DAX 40 Daily Price
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|4%
|-9%
|-6%
|Weekly
|0%
|-10%
|-7%
S&P 500 trades in record highs ahead of NFP report
The S&P 500 trades in all-time highs around the 5,360 mark ahead of today’s US Non-Farm Payrolls with the 5,400 mark remaining in sight, provided that Thursday’s low at 5,334 underpins. Above this level minor support can be seen at the 5,343 May peak.
Failure at 5,334 ona daily chart closing basis would target the 28 May high at 5,321 in the first instance, followed by Monday’s high at 5,299.
S&P 500 Daily Chart
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.