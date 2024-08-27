​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 are taking a breather ahead of Nvidia earnings​​​

​​​FTSE 100 bid after Bank holiday weekend

​The FTSE 100 has resumed its advance and nears its mid-August high at 8,374. Further up lies the early August peak at 8,404 which also remains in sight.

​Immediate upside pressure should be maintained while last week’s low at 8,240 holds. Below it meanders the 55-day SMA at 8,224.

​

​DAX 40 grapples with resistance line

​The DAX 40's strong rally from its early August low at 17,021 has taken it above the late July high of 18,580 to the May-to-August resistance line at 18,674. Further up lie the June-to-July peaks at 18,786-to-18,782.

​Potential slips should find initial support around the 20 August high at 18,498.

​S&P 500 side-lined 1% below July record high

The S&P 500’s rally from the 5 August low at 5,091, last week ending just shy of a 20-year winning streak, has reached 5,650 as of Monday and thus trades within a percent of its all-time high at 5,669, made in July.

​While last week’s low at 5,562 holds, the immediate uptrend remains intact.​​