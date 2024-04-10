FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Await US CPI Print​​​

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook & Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2024-04-09 19:45:00
Forex Indicators Decoded: Understanding the Market Using Simple Moving Averages (SMAs)
2024-04-09 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: Israeli Troops Withdraw from the South, Peace Talks Underway
2024-04-08 11:04:00
Brent Crude Prices Hit $90 as Geopolitical Tensions Flare up
2024-04-05 12:05:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher
2024-04-09 10:00:28
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher
2024-04-04 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rally Continues, US Inflation Data the Next Obstacle to Clear
2024-04-10 08:07:24
FOMC Minutes: Strategies to Trade USD FX Pairs and Gold
2024-04-09 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook & Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2024-04-09 19:45:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 21, 2024 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2024-04-09 12:23:34
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Nears a Multi-Decade Low, Will Talk Turn to Action?
2024-04-09 11:30:20
US Dollar on Defense Before Key US CPI Data – Setups on EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2024-04-08 17:00:00
More View More
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Await US CPI Print​​​

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Await US CPI Print​​​

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Nasdaq 100 Analysis and Charts

Looking for an edge? Download our brand-new Q2 Technical and Fundamental Equity Forecasts

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

​​​FTSE 100 aims for the 8,000 mark

​ The FTSE 100 on Thursday tried to overcome the 8,000 mark but didn’t manage to do so before slipping to 7,856 only to be rising once more since then with the 8,000 level being back in sight. Above it lies the early April high at 8,017.

​Support is seen along the March-to-April uptrend line at 7,900 and last week’s 7,856 low.​Only a currently unexpected fall through Friday’s low at 7,856 would put the December to mid-March highs at 7,786 to 7,769 back on the map.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart - April 10th, 2024

DAX 40 regains lost ground

​The DAX 40, which on Tuesday slid to 18,059, is trying to regain lost ground ahead of today’s US March CPI print. ​For the bulls to regain control, a rise above Monday’s high at 18,329 needs to be seen. Below it lies Friday’s high at 18,223 and the April downtrend line at 18,252. Further up sits Thursday’s high at 18,429.

​Support sits at last week’s and Tuesday’s lows at 18,085 to 18,059 which, together with the 18,044 mid-March high should hold.

DAX 40 Daily Chart - April 10th, 2024

Download our comprehensive Retail Sentiment Report to help you make more informed trading decisions

Germany 40 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -19% 1% -5%
Weekly 21% -8% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 recovers further from last week’s fortnight low

​The Nasdaq 100’s recovery from Friday’s low at 17,866 has been bumpy but remains on the cards while Tuesday’s low at 17,969 holds. Below it meanders the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 17,922 and lies last week’s low at 17,866.

​A rise and daily chart close above recent highs at 18,211 to 18,213 would put the early April highs at 18,368 to 18,390 back on the cards.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart - April 10th, 2024

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Forex Indicators Decoded: Understanding the Market Using Simple Moving Averages (SMAs)
Forex Indicators Decoded: Understanding the Market Using Simple Moving Averages (SMAs)
2024-04-09 13:30:00
​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher
​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher
2024-04-09 10:00:28
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Regain Some of Last Week’s Lost Ground
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Regain Some of Last Week’s Lost Ground
2024-04-08 09:30:21
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Drop on Pared Back Rate Cut expectations​​​
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Drop on Pared Back Rate Cut expectations​​​
2024-04-05 10:00:25
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 10, 2024
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 10, 2024
FTSE 100
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 10, 2024