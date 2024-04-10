FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Await US CPI Print​​​

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Nasdaq 100 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 aims for the 8,000 mark

​ The FTSE 100 on Thursday tried to overcome the 8,000 mark but didn’t manage to do so before slipping to 7,856 only to be rising once more since then with the 8,000 level being back in sight. Above it lies the early April high at 8,017.

​Support is seen along the March-to-April uptrend line at 7,900 and last week’s 7,856 low.​Only a currently unexpected fall through Friday’s low at 7,856 would put the December to mid-March highs at 7,786 to 7,769 back on the map.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart - April 10th, 2024

​DAX 40 regains lost ground

​The DAX 40, which on Tuesday slid to 18,059, is trying to regain lost ground ahead of today’s US March CPI print. ​For the bulls to regain control, a rise above Monday’s high at 18,329 needs to be seen. Below it lies Friday’s high at 18,223 and the April downtrend line at 18,252. Further up sits Thursday’s high at 18,429.

​Support sits at last week’s and Tuesday’s lows at 18,085 to 18,059 which, together with the 18,044 mid-March high should hold.

DAX 40 Daily Chart - April 10th, 2024

​Nasdaq 100 recovers further from last week’s fortnight low

​The Nasdaq 100’s recovery from Friday’s low at 17,866 has been bumpy but remains on the cards while Tuesday’s low at 17,969 holds. Below it meanders the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 17,922 and lies last week’s low at 17,866.

​A rise and daily chart close above recent highs at 18,211 to 18,213 would put the early April highs at 18,368 to 18,390 back on the cards.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart - April 10th, 2024