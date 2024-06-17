FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to stabilize following last week’s sharp losses

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Upcoming Decisions from BoE and SNB Set to Impact EUR Pairs
2024-06-17 08:09:39
French-German Bond Spread Widens, Signaling Euro Weakness Ahead of Elections
2024-06-14 10:11:21
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nikkei 225 under pressure, but Nasdaq 100 surges once more
2024-06-13 12:00:44
​​​​​​Dow Muted in Early Trading, while Nasdaq 100 Returns to Recent Highs and Nikkei 225 Makes Progress
2024-06-11 12:00:33
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Positive Market Sentiment Nudges Risk Assets Higher, Gold Slips Lower
2024-06-17 09:59:22
Market Update – Risk Sentiment Slips, Gold, VIX Better Bid as US CPI and FOMC Near
2024-06-11 16:30:35
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoE, Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CHF Key Levels and Scenarios to Watch
2024-06-17 14:00:30
Markets Week Ahead: BoE, SNB, RBA Deliberate on Rates
2024-06-15 09:00:26
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Testing Multi-Week Highs, Will the BoJ Wait Until the End of July?
2024-06-17 16:30:24
US Dollar Index Prints a One-Month High, USD/JPY Rallies Post-BoJ Meeting
2024-06-14 07:40:10
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to stabilize following last week's sharp losses

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to stabilize following last week’s sharp losses

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

FTSE 100, DAX 40, CAC 40, Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 tries to regain Friday’s losses

​The FTSE 100 is once more trying to regain some of last week’s losses when its European peers were dragging it down amid their election turmoil sell-off. The UK blue chip index is once more trading back above its 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 8,173 with Thursday’s high at 8,220 being back in sight.

​A fall through Friday’s low at 8,112 would put the 8,095 to 8,017 early and mid-April highs and late May low on the map.

​For the bulls to regain control, a rise above Tuesday’s high at 8,266 would need to occur.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart​

​DAX 40 hovers above Friday’s six-week low

​The DAX 40 is trying to hold above Friday’s sharp-sell off low at 17,950 which was triggered by a move out of European equities following a significant shift to the right in European elections and the announcement of French snap legislative elections. ​Friday’s low was close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the April-to-May advance at 17,988 at 17,950, above which the index is trying to remain on Monday. ​If fallen through, the mid-March low at 17,865 might be eyed next.

​Resistance sits at the 50% retracement at 18,170, followed by the late April high at 18,240.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

​CAC 40 tries to recover from its 4 ½ month low

​Last week the French CAC 40 index dropped by over 5% in a week, to 7,464 amid huge outflows in the wake of its upcoming snap legislative elections, announced last Sunday by President Emmanuel Macro due to far-right parties receiving more votes than his party in the European elections.

​The 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,619 is short-term being targeted but is likely to act as resistance. Above it lies the 7,704 late January high.

​Were a fall through 7,464 to unfold, the December peak at 7,653 may offer support. If not, a drop toward the 7,281 January trough may ensue.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

