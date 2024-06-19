FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 remain side-lined as US is shut for Juneteenth

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Fails to Capitalize on Monday's Reprieve, Downside Risks Persist
2024-06-18 10:09:19
Central Bank Watch: Upcoming Decisions from BoE and SNB Set to Impact EUR Pairs
2024-06-17 08:09:39
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind
2024-06-18 12:00:00
Dow and Nikkei 225 under pressure, but Nasdaq 100 surges once more
2024-06-13 12:00:44
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-19 10:00:29
Gold Price Update: Negative Divergence Hints at Lower Prices, NFP Marked Recent Bottom
2024-06-18 16:33:28
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Inflation Hits Bank of England Target – What Now?
2024-06-19 08:10:58
BoE, Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CHF Key Levels and Scenarios to Watch
2024-06-17 14:00:30
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Testing Multi-Week Highs, Will the BoJ Wait Until the End of July?
2024-06-17 16:30:24
US Dollar Index Prints a One-Month High, USD/JPY Rallies Post-BoJ Meeting
2024-06-14 07:40:10
More View More
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 remain side-lined as US is shut for Juneteenth

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 remain side-lined as US is shut for Juneteenth

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100, DAX 40, CAC 40 - Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 remains side-lined

​​The FTSE 100 continues to oscillate around the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 8,182 with Thursday’s high at 8,220 representing a possible short-term upside target.

​A fall through Tuesday’s low at 8,157 would put the current June lows at 8,115 to 8,112 on the cards. If fallen through, the 8,095 to 8,017 early and mid-April highs and late May low would probably be targeted.

​For the bulls to be back in control, a rise above last Tuesday’s high at 8,266 would need to occur.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

​DAX 40 comes off 50% retracement

​The DAX 40 is finding it difficult to overcome the 50% retracement of the April-to-May advance at 18,170. Tuesday’s high, for example, was made at 18,213 before a Doji was formed. It denotes indecision with little trading volume likely to go through today as US markets are shut for the Juneteenth holiday.

​Below Tuesday’s and today’s intraday lows at 18,070 to 18,068 lies the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the April-to-May advance at 17,988 and the current June low at 17,950.

​Only a rise above the 18,213 high would put the 18,240 late April high and the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 18,328 on the map.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

​CAC 40 finds it hard to recover from its 4 ½ month low

​The French CAC 40 index is finding it difficult to recover from last week’s sharp 5% loss and is trading along the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,622. ​A rise above Tuesday’s high at 7,644 is needed, for the 7,704 late January high to be next in line.

​Minor support can be spotted at Tuesday’s 7,563 low, below that lies last week’s low at 7,464. ​Were a fall through 7,464 to ensue, the December peak at 7,653 may offer support. If not, a drop toward the 7,281 January trough may be in the frame.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

France 40 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 2% 2%
Weekly 41% 1% 20%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind
​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind
2024-06-18 12:00:00
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to stabilize following last week’s sharp losses
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to stabilize following last week’s sharp losses
2024-06-17 12:00:00
French/Euro Concerns Return after the FOMC Meeting
French/Euro Concerns Return after the FOMC Meeting
2024-06-14 14:00:35
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to Stabilize Following Thursday’s Sharp Losses
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to Stabilize Following Thursday’s Sharp Losses
2024-06-14 12:00:33
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 19, 2024
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 19, 2024
France 40
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 19, 2024