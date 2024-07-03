FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rebound as majority of third-placed candidates drop out in French election

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Jul 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Nudges Higher Ahead of US NFPs and the French Election Outcome
2024-07-03 08:15:12
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Jul 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Starts July With Gains As Markets Look to Increased Summer Demand
2024-07-01 11:00:35
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3
2024-06-29 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Jul 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Jul 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Gain As Fed’s Powell Keeps Rate-Cut Hopes Alive
2024-07-03 11:00:16
Gold (XAU/USD) Latest – Will Fed Chair Powell Help to Break the Precious Metal’s Range?
2024-07-02 08:11:15
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Jul 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
British Pound (GBP) Slips But Ranges Hold Into Major US News Flow
2024-07-02 11:00:21
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Jul 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY - Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-01 18:00:00
More View More
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rebound as majority of third-placed candidates drop out in French election

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rebound as majority of third-placed candidates drop out in French election

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100, DAX 40, CAC 40 - Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 sees rebound ahead of UK election

​The FTSE 100 managed to find support around its June low at 8,106, a level from which it is recovering ahead of Thursday’s UK election. Provided that the June and current July lows at 8,115-to-8,106 underpin, the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 8,236 will be back in sight. A rise above Friday’s high at 8,239 would put the previous week’s high at 8,314 back on the plate.

​Support below 8,106 sits at the 8,095 May trough.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

FTSE 100 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 3% -1%
Weekly 10% -10% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 40 bounces off two-week low

​The DAX 40 dropped back towards the psychological 18,000 mark on French election worries before recovering later in the session on Wednesday, helped by US markets which rose following comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell which were in line with the June Fed meeting.

​The 11 June low at 18,278 and 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 18,363 represent possible upside targets ahead of Sunday’s second round French elections with the 26 June and Tuesday’s low at 18,045 to 18,023 offering possible support. Were it to give way, the June low at 17,950 would be back in play.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

CAC 40 recovers from election jitters sell-off

​The French CAC 40 regained all of Tuesday’s losses as an absolute majority for the far right Rassemblement National party looks unlikely now that 214 candidates in third place dropped out so that non-RN votes aren’t split with directions being given to vote for non-RN parties.

​The 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,640 represents the next upside target ahead of key resistance seen between this and last week’s highs at 7,721-to-7,725. This key resistance zone needs to be breached for a medium-term bullish reversal to unfold.

​Significant support below Tuesday’s low at 7,475 sits at the June and current July lows at 7,464 to 7,455.

CAC40 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rally following first round of French legislative elections
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rally following first round of French legislative elections
2024-07-01 13:00:22
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Outlook: Bulls Ease off as Risk of a Sharp, Sudden Bearish Reversal Builds
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Outlook: Bulls Ease off as Risk of a Sharp, Sudden Bearish Reversal Builds
2024-06-30 23:00:00
Gold, Silver Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold's Range intact, Longer-Term Silver Uptrend Under Threat
Gold, Silver Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold's Range intact, Longer-Term Silver Uptrend Under Threat
2024-06-30 08:00:31
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Jul 3, 2024
FTSE 100
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Jul 3, 2024
France 40
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Jul 3, 2024