​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rally following first round of French legislative elections

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro and CAC 40 Rally After the First Round of French Elections
2024-07-01 07:34:54
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 13, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.
2024-07-01 05:23:33
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Starts July With Gains As Markets Look to Increased Summer Demand
2024-07-01 11:00:35
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3
2024-06-29 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Dow Surges and Nikkei 225 Moves Higher, but Nasdaq 100 Continues to Drop Back​​​​​​
2024-06-25 12:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold's Range intact, Longer-Term Silver Uptrend Under Threat
2024-06-30 08:00:31
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-28 07:45:57
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Q2 Range Support, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2024-06-29 03:00:21
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn
2024-06-21 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Outlook: Bulls Ease off as Risk of a Sharp, Sudden Bearish Reversal Builds
2024-06-30 23:00:00
USD/JPY Update: Why Markets Don’t Appear to be Buying the MoF Story
2024-06-26 15:30:02
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rally following first round of French legislative elections

​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rally following first round of French legislative elections

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

FTSE100, DAX 40and CAC 40 Analysis and Charts

​​​

FTSE 100 looks bid on first day of new quarter

​The FTSE 100 rallies back to the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 8,226, having on Friday slid to 8,149 in line with a generally weaker European session ahead of this weekend's first round of the French legislative elections. Since these seem to indicate that neither the far right nor the far left will attain an absolute majority, a relief rally is taking place, helping the FTSE 100 to regain lost ground as well.

​A rise above Friday's high at 8,239 would put last week's high at 8,314 back on the plate.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

DAX 40 trades at two-week highs

​The DAX 40 has risen above the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 18,349 and trades in two-week highs while trying to reach the 18,500 region following the first round of the French elections. Further up beckons the May-to-July downtrend line at 18,614.

​Potential slips should find support between the 24 and 26 June highs and the 55-day SMA at 18,367 to 18,350.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

CAC 40 opens around 2.5% higher post-first round of the French election

​The French CAC 40 regained practically all of its last three days' losses following the first round of the French legislative elections as a relief rally took the index to above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,636, close to last week's high at 7,725 which so far caps. ​A rise above 7,725 would push the May-to-July downtrend line at 7,849 to the fore.

​Minor support below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,636 sits at the 24 June low at 7,590.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
France 40
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024