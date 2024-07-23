​​FTSE 100 bounce slows, while S&P 500 pushes higher and Nikkei 225 drops back ​

​​​FTSE 100 struggles to push higher

​The index rallied yesterday but has seen momentum fizzle out in early trading on Tuesday.

​While it has been unable to mount a sustained rally, the price has held above 8100 since May, providing a firm area of support. A close below 8100 would likely see swift downside, heading to 8044 and then down to 7976.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

​

​S&P 500 rebounds after run of losses

​Monday saw the index rally after three days of losses last week.

​The rebound from 5500 would now target the previous week’s highs, should we see further gains. From there it would be just a short move to new record highs. A close below 5500 signals more short-term weakness is likely.

S&P500 Daily Chart

​

​Nikkei 225 reverses course

​The rally on Monday seemed to point towards renewed upside, but that has been delayed for the time being.

​The index headed lower overnight, though for now it has avoided a close below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Bulls still need a close back above 40,000 to indicate a low may be in, while sellers will look to a close below the 50-day to suggest additional near-term downside.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart