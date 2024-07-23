​​FTSE 100 bounce slows, while S&P 500 pushes higher and Nikkei 225 drops back ​

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure
2024-07-22 11:00:41
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
2024-07-17 11:00:12
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) – Recent Sell-off May Open Up Opportunities
2024-07-19 13:20:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – FTSE 100, GBP/USD, and EUR/GBP
2024-07-22 07:54:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
Japanese Yen Strengthens: Market Speculates over FX Intervention
2024-07-17 13:07:01
More View More
​​FTSE 100 bounce slows, while S&P 500 pushes higher and Nikkei 225 drops back ​

​​FTSE 100 bounce slows, while S&P 500 pushes higher and Nikkei 225 drops back ​

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

​​​FTSE 100 struggles to push higher

​The index rallied yesterday but has seen momentum fizzle out in early trading on Tuesday.

​While it has been unable to mount a sustained rally, the price has held above 8100 since May, providing a firm area of support. A close below 8100 would likely see swift downside, heading to 8044 and then down to 7976.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

​S&P 500 rebounds after run of losses

​Monday saw the index rally after three days of losses last week.

​The rebound from 5500 would now target the previous week’s highs, should we see further gains. From there it would be just a short move to new record highs. A close below 5500 signals more short-term weakness is likely.

S&P500 Daily Chart

​Nikkei 225 reverses course

​The rally on Monday seemed to point towards renewed upside, but that has been delayed for the time being.

​The index headed lower overnight, though for now it has avoided a close below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Bulls still need a close back above 40,000 to indicate a low may be in, while sellers will look to a close below the 50-day to suggest additional near-term downside.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure
Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure
2024-07-22 11:00:41
​​​While FTSE 100 remains range bound, DAX 40 and S&P 500 see days of losses​​​
​​​While FTSE 100 remains range bound, DAX 40 and S&P 500 see days of losses​​​
2024-07-19 11:00:40
​​Nasdaq 100 & S&P 500 see losses stabilise, while Hang Seng moves higher​
​​Nasdaq 100 & S&P 500 see losses stabilise, while Hang Seng moves higher​
2024-07-18 11:00:23
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
2024-07-17 11:00:12
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 23, 2024
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 23, 2024
Japan 225
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 23, 2024