H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
Euro Slides Against Perky Dollar As US Inflation Springs Upside Surprise
2024-03-12 14:30:42
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation
2024-03-13 11:00:45
FTSE 100 rallies off morning low, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 subdued after Friday payrolls​​​​​
2024-03-11 11:00:40
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
US Inflation Preview: What's Ahead for Gold Prices, the US Dollar and Stocks?
2024-03-11 22:30:00
British Pound Update – GDP Picks Up in January, GBP Unchanged, FTSE Tests Resistance
2024-03-13 08:30:46
British Pound Latest - UK Labor Market Cools, GBP Steadies, FTSE 100 Probes Higher
2024-03-12 08:17:24
US Dollar Forecast: Hot US Inflation Data Drives USD/JPY Higher. What Now?
2024-03-12 16:55:00
US Dollar Gains Before US Inflation, Volatility Ahead - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2024-03-11 17:10:00
FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation

FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

FTSE 100, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Prices and Charts

FTSE 100 back at December highs

​Two days of gains have carried the price back towards the 7770 highs from December. The past two weeks have seen the index rally off 7600, establishing a higher low. ​The index may now continue to push higher, with a near-term target being 7800.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Dow moves higher despite US inflation data

​The stronger-than-expected US CPI reading failed to halt the Dow’s advance, with the price breaking through trendline resistance from the February highs.​This could now set the stage for a move back to those record highs, and potentially higher. Support has appeared around 38,500, while below this the 50-day simple moving average has yet to be tested.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 moves back above 18,000

​The price has pushed back above 18,000, and a move to a new record seems likely.​The move comes despite a higher CPI figure than expected. For the moment support from early January continues to provide an underpinning for further gains.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

