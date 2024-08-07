 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 7, 2024
Low
High
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Latest
2024-08-07 14:00:49
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 03, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-08-01 10:23:31
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 7, 2024
Low
High
News
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Retail Sentiment Analysis: AUD/USD, Oil, S&P 500 Positioning
2024-08-02 08:23:24
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 7, 2024
Low
High
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax rebound, but is there more to come?
2024-08-06 11:00:27
Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Suffer Huge Losses, while Dow Heads Lower
2024-08-05 11:00:33
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 7, 2024
Low
High
News
Gold Remains Rangebound, Silver is Weak; Technical and Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-06 08:15:38
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 7, 2024
Low
High
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Latest
2024-08-07 14:00:49
Bank of England Narrowly Votes for 25-Bps Cut – GBP, Gilts Little Changed
2024-08-01 12:05:30
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 7, 2024
Low
High
News
Dovish BoJ Comments Stabilise Markets for Now, USD/JPY Rises
2024-08-07 08:17:14
Global Sell-off Takes a Breather – USD/JPY and ADU/JPY in Focus
2024-08-06 13:13:17
FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 higher, but S&P 500 rebound stalls

FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 higher, but S&P 500 rebound stalls

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

What's on this page

​​​FTSE 100 in recovery mode

​The index continues to recover from its low on Monday, rallying back above 8000 yesterday and moving higher in early trading.

​Further gains target the August high at 8400, and then on to the record high from May just below 8500. A close above the June and July support level of around 8140 bolsters the bullish view, while a reversal back below 8040 would negate this view for now.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

​S&P 500 struggles to push higher

​A more modest bounce has been seen here over the last few days, with the price rebounding off the lows but struggling to make further progress.

​A close above 5300 would help to support a bullish view and provide further indications that a low has been formed. Sellers will be watching for a move back below 5200, indicating that a new move lower towards 5100 could be at hand.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

​Nikkei 225 rebounds above 35,000

​The index has rallied once more, after an indecisive session on Tuesday.

​While it remains heavily oversold, it has moved back above 35,000. Further gains target the April low at 36,707 and the late May low at 37,660. A turn lower below 37,000 risks the creation of a lower high and renewed bearish momentum.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

