FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 higher, but S&P 500 rebound stalls

​​​FTSE 100 in recovery mode

​The index continues to recover from its low on Monday, rallying back above 8000 yesterday and moving higher in early trading.

​Further gains target the August high at 8400, and then on to the record high from May just below 8500. A close above the June and July support level of around 8140 bolsters the bullish view, while a reversal back below 8040 would negate this view for now.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

​S&P 500 struggles to push higher

​A more modest bounce has been seen here over the last few days, with the price rebounding off the lows but struggling to make further progress.

​A close above 5300 would help to support a bullish view and provide further indications that a low has been formed. Sellers will be watching for a move back below 5200, indicating that a new move lower towards 5100 could be at hand.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

​Nikkei 225 rebounds above 35,000

​The index has rallied once more, after an indecisive session on Tuesday.

​While it remains heavily oversold, it has moved back above 35,000. Further gains target the April low at 36,707 and the late May low at 37,660. A turn lower below 37,000 risks the creation of a lower high and renewed bearish momentum.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart