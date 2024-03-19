Japanese Yen Outlook & Market Sentiment: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest – ZEW Economic Sentiment Improves, EUR/USD Hinges on FOMC Decision
2024-03-19 11:12:57
Euro Higher Despite Market Worries of More Gradualist Fed
2024-03-18 12:30:50
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
IEA Revises Oil Demand Outlook, Tweaks Supply Estimates – Oil Rises
2024-03-14 18:00:42
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Holds Steady and Hang Seng Drops, but Nikkei 225 Rally Continues
2024-03-19 13:00:31
​​​​​FTSE 100 Drops Back from Eight-Month High, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Hold Steady
2024-03-15 11:00:48
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
Gold Price Outlook: Fed May Shake Up Markets. Pullback or Rally in Store?
2024-03-18 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Wilts As Markets Await Both Fed and BoE
2024-03-19 14:52:41
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups Ahead of CPI
2024-03-18 14:42:22
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook & Market Sentiment: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-03-19 16:30:00
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
More View More
Japanese Yen Outlook & Market Sentiment: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

Japanese Yen Outlook & Market Sentiment: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

JAPANESE YEN FORECAST – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

  • Retail positioning on USD/JPY has grown extremely bearish
  • IG clients are also heavily betting against EUR/JPY
  • Contrarian signals suggest GBP/JPY may have more upside

Most Read: Bank of Japan Exits Negative Interest Rate Policy but Remains Supportive

Many traders focus on following the crowd, chasing rising assets, and panicking when things turn south. Contrarian indicators, such as IG client sentiment, offer an alternative path, suggesting that some of the best trading opportunities arise when you go against the grain. These indicators aim to measure the overall market mood– overly optimistic or excessively pessimistic – providing signals about potential turning points.

It's important to use contrarian indicators as one part of a broader trading strategy. They shouldn't be relied on as the sole basis for trading decisions. By combining contrarian signals with fundamental and technical analysis, traders can develop a more nuanced perspective on the market, potentially uncovering hidden opportunities. With that in mind, let's delve into the insights offered by IG client sentiment data on the Japanese yen.

Master the art of trading the Japanese yen like a pro! Unlock valuable insights, tips, and strategies in our exclusive "How to Trade USD/JPY" guide. Download now for free!

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG client data reveals an extremely pessimistic sentiment towards USD/JPY. A whopping 70.65% of traders are currently betting against the U.S. dollar, resulting in a short-to-long ratio of 3.91 to 1. This bearish trend has intensified significantly recently, with the number of traders with net short positions 9.34% higher than yesterday and 35.63% above last week's levels.

Such strong contrarian signals often suggest a potential reversal, implying the USD/JPY may have room to rise further. Contrarian trading strategies capitalize on the notion that the crowd is often wrong, particularly at extremes when emotions run high. While not foolproof, the intense negativity among retail traders could indicate an overreaction, potentially paving the way for additional U.S. dollar gains.

Eager to discover what the future may have in store for the Japanese yen? Find comprehensive answers in our quarterly forecast! Get it today!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG client data shows that 81.19% of retail investors are positioned for a downturn in EUR/JPY, with a ratio of 4.32 to 1 between those with a bullish and bearish stance. The proportion of net-shorts has increased by 0.16% since yesterday and surged by 13.72% compared to last week, whereas the number of traders net-long has dropped by 25.51% from the previous session and by 26.63% from last week.

Our typical approach is to take a contrarian view of crowd sentiment. The significant net-short positioning on the EUR/JPY suggests prices might continue to rise. The fact that traders are even more net-short than yesterday and last week strengthens this bullish contrarian bias. This indicates the market may be excessively pessimistic, potentially creating a favorable environment for EUR/JPY to push higher.

Want to learn how retail positioning can offer clues about GBP/JPY’s directional bias? Our sentiment guide contains valuable insights into market psychology as a trend indicator. Download it now!

GBP/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% -2% -4%
Weekly -7% 15% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG sentiment data shows that an overwhelming majority of retail clients are taking a bearish stance on GBP/JPY. As of Tuesday morning, a substantial 79.01% of traders are selling, leading to a short-to-long ratio of 3.76 to 1. This bearish sentiment has gained traction lately, with net-short positions increasing by 4.79% compared to yesterday and 13.65% compared to last week.

We often adopt a contrarian approach, and this strong net-short positioning suggests GBP/JPY could have further upside in the near term. The escalating pessimism observed across daily and weekly intervals reinforces this contrarian bullish outlook, hinting at an excessively negative market sentiment that may pave the way for further GBP/JPY gains.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 01, 2024 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 01, 2024 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2024-03-14 18:23:37
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 06, 2024 03:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 06, 2024 03:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2024-03-14 16:23:46
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 06, 2024 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 06, 2024 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
2024-03-14 16:23:38
British Pound Outlook & Market Sentiment – GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
British Pound Outlook & Market Sentiment – GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2024-03-14 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 19, 2024
EUR/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 19, 2024
GBP/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 19, 2024