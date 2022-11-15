Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Bulls Eye Resistance

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Short-term Trade Levels

Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & 240min Charts

XAU/USD breakout approaching key pivot zone- risk for price inflection

Gold prices are attempting to mark a third consecutive weekly advance with a rally of more than 10.6% off the yearly lows now approaching key resistance objectives into the November high. The risk rises for inflection in the days ahead with the weekly opening-range now in focus. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD short-term technical charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Gold Short-term Price Outlook I noted that XAU/USD was approaching downtrend resistance and that, “a breach / close above confluent Fibonacci resistance at 1682/86 is needed to suggest a larger reversal may be underway with such a scenario exposing the August low-day close / 61.8% retracement at 1729/34- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.” A topside breach on November 11th fueled a rally of more than 3% with gold now approaching the next lateral resistance zone at 1788/86- a region defined by the 38.2% retracement of the yearly range and the January low-week close. Risk for price inflection into this threshold in the days ahead.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the October / November lows with the 75% parallel further highlighting resistance into 1788/91. Ultimately, a breach / close above the 200-day / 52-week moving averages / August high at 1805/07 is needed to fuel the next leg higher in price towards 1842.

Initial support now rests with the weekly opening-range low / December low at 1753 backed by 1729 and 1702 with medium-term bullish invalidation now raised to 1680. Ultimately, a break / close below the yearly low-day close at 1659 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend.

Bottom line: The gold breakout is now approaching key technical pivot zones with the weekly opening-range taking shape just below- look to the near-term breakout for guidance. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 1700 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 1807 needed to clear the way. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

