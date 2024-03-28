 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Mar 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook - Market Sentiment Signals for EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2024-03-28 16:30:00
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
2024-03-28 08:53:41
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Mar 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Again As US Inventories Increase, OPEC Meet Eyed
2024-03-27 13:00:00
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Mar 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Revival Targets 40,000, while Nasdaq 100 Drifts Down and Hang Seng Losses Stabilise
2024-03-28 11:30:17
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Find Support While Nikkei 225 Tiptoes Lower​​​​​
2024-03-26 12:00:36
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Mar 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers
2024-03-26 15:09:20
Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible
2024-03-25 15:00:42
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Mar 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Update: UK Recession Confirmed by Final GDP Data, GBP Mixed
2024-03-28 14:00:42
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
2024-03-28 08:53:41
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Mar 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
2024-03-28 08:53:41
FX Intervention Threat Steps up a Notch after USD/JPY Hits a Crucial Level
2024-03-27 09:14:02
More View More
Euro Outlook - Market Sentiment Signals for EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY

Euro Outlook - Market Sentiment Signals for EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Most Read: Pound Sterling Update: UK Recession Confirmed by Final GDP Data, GBP Mixed

Trading can sometimes feel like a popularity contest, where following the crowd seems the safest bet. However, experienced traders know that hidden opportunities often lie in taking the road less traveled. Contrarian indicators, like IG client sentiment, offer valuable glimpses into the market's mindset. By understanding when emotions are running high – whether overly optimistic or gripped by fear – traders can spot potential times to move against the prevailing trend.

Naturally, contrarian indicators shouldn't be treated like fortune tellers. Their true power lies in being one piece of a larger trading strategy. When combined with careful technical analysis and an awareness of fundamental factors driving price action, these indicators can reveal overlooked market forces. Let's delve deeper into this concept by using IG client sentiment to illuminate the euro's potential trajectory.

Want to know where the euro is headed in the second quarter? Explore all the insights available in our quarterly outlook. Request your complimentary guide today!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG client sentiment data reveals that the retail crowd is very bullish on EUR/USD, with 60.78% of traders positioned long. This translates into a 1.55 to 1 long-to-short ratio. Further analysis shows a significant increase in long positions compared to both yesterday (up 3.99%) and last week (up a substantial 35.69%). Conversely, short positions have decreased substantially over the same periods.

We often interpret strong market sentiment in a contrarian manner. The overwhelmingly bullish positioning suggests a potential contrarian opportunity for the EUR/USD to decline in the near term. The recent strengthening of this bullish bias further supports a bearish outlook.

Key Takeaway: It's important to remember that contrarian indicators gain strength when market sentiment is extreme. Combining this insight with technical and fundamental analysis provides a robust framework for trading decisions.

A graph of a trading chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Interested in learning how retail positioning can offer clues about EUR/JPY’s directional bias? Our sentiment guide contains valuable insights into market psychology as a trend indicator. Download it now!

EUR/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% 0% -4%
Weekly 24% -7% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG client sentiment reveals a strong bearish bias towards the EUR/JPY, with 77.52% of retail traders holding net-short positions. This equates to a short-to-long ratio of 3.45 to 1. While short positions have decreased slightly compared to yesterday, overall bearishness has declined significantly since last week. Intriguingly, net-long positions have also declined marginally (7.11%) from yesterday but have surged by a substantial 41.86% compared to last week.

We often interpret overwhelming market sentiment with a contrarian lens. The historically high net-short positioning initially suggested potential for the EUR/JPY to climb. However, the recent weakening of bearishness among retail traders introduces uncertainty, reducing our conviction in a continued EUR/JPY rise.

Key Takeaway: Strong contrarian signals typically appear when market sentiment is extreme and unwavering. The latest shift in the EUR/JPY data necessitates careful consideration of technical and fundamental factors alongside this contrarian indicator for a well-rounded trading strategy.

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Eager to discover what the future may have in store for EUR/GBP? Find comprehensive answers in our second-quarter outlook! Get it today!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG client data indicates a heavily bullish stance towards the EUR/GBP. Currently, 66.12% of retail traders hold net-long positions, resulting in a 1.95 to 1 long-to-short ratio. This bullish bias has strengthened recently, with net-long positions showing significant increases since both yesterday (10.99%) and last week (2.54%). In contrast, net-short positions have decreased sharply over the same timeframes.

We often adopt a contrarian view of market sentiment. The predominantly long positioning on EUR/GBP signals the pair could head lower. The recent intensification of this bullishness on the euro among retail investors reinforces the bearish contrarian outlook.

Key Takeaway: When market sentiment is extremely one-sided, contrarian signals offer valuable insights. However, a well-rounded trading strategy always integrates these signals with thorough technical and fundamental analysis.

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook - Market Sentiment Signals for EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Outlook - Market Sentiment Signals for EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2024-03-26 17:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rebound, USD/JPY Flat
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rebound, USD/JPY Flat
2024-03-25 23:35:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Gold for the first time since Mar 01, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,082.75.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Gold for the first time since Mar 01, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,082.75.
2024-03-25 11:23:36
Japanese Yen Outlook & Market Sentiment: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Outlook & Market Sentiment: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-03-19 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Mar 28, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Mar 28, 2024
EUR/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Mar 28, 2024