 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Gold – Forecast and Key Technical Levels Ahead
2024-01-18 23:00:00
ECB Minutes Shift Focus to Wages: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Setups
2024-01-18 14:08:22
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Wilts As China Growth Falls Short, US Inventory Eyed
2024-01-17 16:00:36
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Bid, US Dollar Struggles, US Equities Eye Fresh Highs
2024-01-14 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
2024-01-16 12:30:11
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Gold – Forecast and Key Technical Levels Ahead
2024-01-18 23:00:00
Gold and Silver Under Pressure From Pared Back Interest Rate Cut Expectations
2024-01-18 12:30:51
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Attempts to Build on Yesterday’s Advance as Data Schedule Cools
2024-01-18 09:01:14
UK Breaking News: CPI Surprises to the Upside, Lifts Sterling
2024-01-17 09:11:49
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Gold – Forecast and Key Technical Levels Ahead
2024-01-18 23:00:00
Yen Scores Small, Nervous Gains On US Dollar In Wait For Japan CPI
2024-01-18 16:00:03
More View More
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Gold – Forecast and Key Technical Levels Ahead

EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Gold – Forecast and Key Technical Levels Ahead

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Access exclusive insights and tailored strategies for EUR/USD by requesting the euro’s trading guide!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD retreated on Thursday but managed to stay above its 200-day simple moving average at 1.0840. For sentiment around the euro to improve, this floor must hold; failure to do so could result in a pullback towards 1.0770. On further weakness, all eyes will be on the 1.0700 handle.

On the flip side, if bulls stage a comeback and trigger a reversal to the upside, resistance extends from 1.0910 to 1.0930. If history is any guide, prices could be rejected from this technical area on a retest; however, a successful breakout could open the door to a rally toward 1.1020.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Download the USD/JPY’s forecast for a thorough overview of the pair’s technical and fundamental prospects for the first quarter!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY rallied earlier in the week, but its bullish momentum faded on Thursday, paving the way for some directionless price action. With the pair approaching overbought levels, it wouldn’t surprise to see some consolidation or even a small pullback in the coming days.

In the event of a bearish reversal, support appears at 147.25, around the 100-day simple moving average. Further losses from this point onward could expose 146.00. On the other hand, if the exchange rate reaccelerates to the upside and breaks above 149.00, a retest of the psychological 150.00 level could be around the corner.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

image2.png

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

Eager to gain insights into gold's future trajectory and the upcoming drivers for volatility? Discover the answers in our complimentary quarterly forecast. Get it now!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold pivoted higher on Thursday, pushing past $2,010 and recapturing its 50-day simple moving average, a positive signal for the precious metals. If the recovery extends in the days ahead, technical resistance emerges at $2,045-$2,050, followed by $2,085.

Conversely, if sellers return and rekindle bearish pressure, traders should keep a close eye on the $2,010 area, bearing in mind that a move below it could pave the way for a descent towards $1,990 and $1,975 thereafter. If weakness persists, XAU/USD may gravitate towards its 200-day simple moving average.

GOLD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

To get an edge in your trading and understand how market positioning may affect the S&P 500’s path, download a copy of our sentiment guide!

US 500 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -1% -1%
Weekly 7% 1% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After a subdued performance earlier in the week, the S&P 500 rallied on Thursday, reclaiming the 4,800 level in the process. Despite this turnaround, the emergence of a double-top pattern on the daily chart continues to be a cause for concern for the bullish camp.

A double top is a bearish technical formation, characterized by two analogous peaks with a valley in between. The setup is validated once prices complete their "M"-like shape and breach the support level established by the intermediate trough, known as the neckline.

Quantifying the potential magnitude of the downward retracement following confirmation involves vertically projecting the double top's height from the break point. In the case of the S&P 500, the neckline is identified at 4,700. This means a move below this area could usher in a pullback towards 4,550.

Although traders should exercise caution, it is important to note that the double top would be negated if the S&P 500 prints a higher high and sets a new record. This scenario could pave the way for a climb towards 4,900.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

image4.png

S&P 500 Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
US Dollar Shines Bright on Strong Data; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Shines Bright on Strong Data; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2024-01-17 23:05:00
S&P 500 Forges Bearish Double-Top Pattern as Higher Yields Weigh on Stocks
S&P 500 Forges Bearish Double-Top Pattern as Higher Yields Weigh on Stocks
2024-01-17 17:30:00
Broad Lift in Inflation Sees Markets Pare Back Aggressive Rate Cuts
Broad Lift in Inflation Sees Markets Pare Back Aggressive Rate Cuts
2024-01-17 14:41:05
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
US 500
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024