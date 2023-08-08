 Skip to Content
Euro Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost EUR/USD Upside Exposure, Where to?

Euro Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost EUR/USD Upside Exposure, Where to?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – IGCS Update

  • Euro remains in a short-term downtrend vs the US Dollar
  • Retail traders keep building upside exposure in EUR/USD
  • Bullish Morning Star follow-through is falling apart
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro remains about 2.7% under the July high in what has been a short-term downtrend since the middle of last month. During this time, retail traders have been increasing their upside exposure in EUR/USD. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). IGCS typically tends to function as a contrarian indicator, especially in trending markets. With that in mind, is the single currency at risk of further losses?

EUR/USD Sentiment Outlook – Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 58% of retail traders are net-long EUR/USD. Since most of them are now biased to the upside, this hints that prices may continue to fall down the road. This is as upside exposure increased by 21.3% and 16.07% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall exposure and recent changes has strengthened the bearish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/USD Sentiment Outlook – Bearish

Euro Daily Chart

On the daily chart, EUR/USD seems to be struggling to make further upside progress after a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern emerged last week. That is underscoring the near-term bearish bias. But, prices have been unable to breach the 100-day Moving Average (MA). The latter has been maintaining the broader bullish bias.

From here, confirming a breakout under the 100-day MA opens the door to extending losses, placing the focus on the late June low of 1.0834. Breaking under that then exposes the May low of 1.0635 and a stronger bearish technical perspective. Otherwise, in the event of a turn higher, keep a close eye on the 23.6% Fibonacci extension level of 1.1003. Confirming a push above this price opens the door to revisiting the 38.2% level at 1.1231.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide
 Euro Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

